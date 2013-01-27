"The Ways Of Eternity," First in the "I, Horus" Series, Published by Smashwords

Yellow Springs, OH, January 27, 2013 --(PR.com)-- "The Ways of Eternity" offers the reader the story behind the myth of the Egyptian god Horus. Ms. Dean stated, "I've always been curious about the story behind the story, what it is that drives events and makes people tick. And I've always been fascinated by ancient Egypt. One day, I decided to find out what would happen if I fused those two interests. The result was the idea for a novel, which quickly became an idea for a series. My characters took over, you see," she added and laughed. "The series will unveil the hidden story of the Egyptian god Horus, humanity's tragic and heroic guardian. And what a life he's had! I'm really excited to be sharing this tale, a glimpse behind the mythology, as it were."



"Every myth contains clues," she continued. "This book, a mix of dark elements and hopeful elements, takes place in the First Time, an age of war, after Horus' uncle has brutally murdered Horus' father. Hours parts time's veil, so the reader can follow his journey as he progresses from a hunted, headstrong child, longing to be human, to a youth, his love for his human guardians extending to all humanity and leading him toward his destiny as a healer, warrior, and king. All the while, as he struggles with self-doubt, a yearning to belong, and the weight of his duty, he perseveres, not only with resignation but with vision and strength of heart."



"That's one of the things I most admire about this character, actually," Ms. Dean stated. "His ability not only to survive but to find a way to thrive and to help others do the same. Knocked down, he gets back up, retaining his determination to find and celebrate beauty in people and moments and his remarkable blending of vulnerability—making him both accessible and understandable—and power. Though complicated, he really is a hero to me, as are so many of the characters in this story. I think that's part of what's driven me to continue to write. I want to do right by these characters."



Ms. Dean, a Fairborn High School alumna, graduated with honors from Wright State University (BA) and summa cum laude from Miami University (MA). A former English major, her love of reading expanded, pushing her beyond writing about fiction to creating it. After an eventful early life of travel and liberal-arts academia, D.A. Dean now resides with her husband in the heart of the USA and is currently at work on the 2nd installment in the "I, Horus" series, available in Fall 2014.



