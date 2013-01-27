Fashion Designers Unite with Cancer Patients at PLITZS NYC Fashion Show Charity Fundraising Gala

New York, NY, January 27, 2013 --(PR.com)-- YES! Beat Liver Tumors, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the support of patients diagnosed with either primary liver cancer or cancer that has spread to the liver, invites you to attend PLITZS NYC Fashion Show Charity Fundraising Gala along with Title Sponsor, GBK Productions on February 7, 2013 at The W New York. Emerging designers from across the United States have donated their time and fashion to cancer survivors who will model their budding designs during the gala in order to increase awareness and raise funds for a cancer that is not often discussed.



“We are so appreciative that PLITZS Fashion Marketing has given us the chance to not only share our message with the fashion industry, but have a fundraising gala attached,” said Suzanne Lindley, co-founder and executive director of YES! who is living with terminal cancer. “Bringing awareness to the fact that we are living with cancer, and not dying from it is a huge opportunity.”



YES!, along with twenty cancer patients, will be “Surviving in Fashion” throughout PLITZS NYC Fashion Week at The W - New York and provide materials to each guest Friday, February 8 and Saturday, February 9. Soraya Williams, President and CEO of PLITZS Fashion Marketing states, “The "Designer Showcase Presentation" is a select venue and it's wonderful to witness fashion and philanthropy meet.” As designers broaden their fan base through multi-channel marketing and exposure to socialites, officials, business and style leaders as well as retailers, buyers, public and the media there will be an underlying theme of hope. Tami Thennis, a cervical cancer survivor says, "It's all about hope!"



"Having lost two family members to colon and liver cancer, it is a cause that is near and dear to my heart. We are pleased to be able to support YES! and to back this worthy charity," says Wayne Shields, founder of PLITZS Fashion Marketing. To purchase tickets to the PLITZS NYC Fashion Week Fundraising Gala visit BeatLiverTumors.org or call 877-937-7478.

