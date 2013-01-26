Job Site Goes National as Care & Disability Sector Defies Trend with Thousands of New Jobs

Sydney, Australia, January 26, 2013 --(PR.com)-- In sharp contrast to the overall job market, which according to the latest Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) data shows the number of job vacancies in November at its lowest in 30 months, there are abundant opportunities in the disability and community care sector.



The increasing demands of an ageing population and a rise in the numbers of individuals accessing disability services are driving a jobs boom in the disability and community care workforce, with thousands of new workers needed across the country in the next five years.



Mike Field, Project Manager, Workforce Recruitment at National Disability Services (NDS) today announced that NDS's award-winning carecareers web site www.carecareers.com.au will for the first time be making its services available Australia wide. Part of an initiative aimed at promoting the benefits of a career in the sector, the carecareers online jobs board has helped thousands of people in NSW to find work.



From 11 February jobseekers and employers in Victoria, Western Australian and the ACT will be able to take advantage of the service, as will jobseekers and employers in Queensland, South Australia, Northern Territory and Tasmania from 25 February.



"There has never been a better time to explore a career in the disability and community care sector. Employment is booming, with some estimates that the workforce in the disability sector could double with the introduction of the National Disability Insurance Scheme, due to be phased in by 2018," Mr Field said.



"The sector offers a broad range of career choices, from speech pathologists and occupational therapists to drivers, gardeners and IT professionals. Students and young people, return-to-work parents and career changers will play a vital role in filling job vacancies and providing high-quality support services in the future."



"A career with a disability or community care provider offers not only a rewarding career, but job security, flexibility and good opportunities for training and career advancement" advised Mr Field.



Potential candidates can go online at www.carecareers.com.au and take a quick picture-based quiz to find out what type of job in the sector would suit them best.



