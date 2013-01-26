Storage Made Easy Update Its Android Unified Cloud File Manager Client and Makes It Free

London, United Kingdom, January 26, 2013 --(PR.com)-- Storage Made Easy, the Cloud Data Broker company, today announced it had done a major update of its Android Unified Cloud File Manager and made the App free on the Google Play Store and Amazon App Store for a limited time.



The App enables users to add multiple public, private file clouds and manage and interact with them from a single App and a single interface. It features secure managed business file sharing as well as features such as cross cloud search of documents and files, and gives the ability to keep folders in sync from different clouds directly with the device, including an ability to set up a scheduled auto-sync.



The free App provides 5GB free that is hosted on Amazon S3 and also gives the ability to add up to 3 other Cloud Providers. Personal and Business cloud packages remove this limit enabling up to 30 Clouds to be added.



Business Cloud File Server packages are built for teams and provide integration with Active Directory, file locking and permissions, in addition to collaboration, event auditing and user governance features, that work above any mapped cloud.



The service can also be hosted entirely on-premise on a companies own infrastructure.

