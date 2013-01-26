Los Angeles Laker's "Crowdzilla-Cam" Captures Massive Gigapixel Photo of Staples Center Audience

El Segundo, CA, January 26, 2013 --(PR.com)-- Laker's “Crowdzilla-Cam" captures massive group photo of Staples Center audience.



Fans who attended the Lakers-Heat game at the Staples Center on January 17th will be given a unique opportunity to spot themselves in the crowd and share experience on Facebook thanks to the team's "Gigapixel Crowdzilla-Cam."



The Facebook application, which made its debut this week at lakers.com/arenaphoto is an interactive photo-sharing application built into an ultra high-resolution gigapixel image of the entire Staples Center Arena. The photo was captured from two different sides of the arena during the team's January 17th game against the Miami Heat.



The imaging technology behind the Crowdzilla-Cam allows for fans to "step-into" into the 5 billion pixel photo to explore the entire arena environment in amazing detail online.



The Facebook app is powered by a custom "crowd tagging" system which over-rides the standard 50 person tag limit on Facebook photos. The app allows for every fan to use their Facebook account to tag their face in the crowd, then crop out and share a personalized photo of themselves at the game with friends on Facebook.



About Crowdzilla

Crowdzilla combines advanced gigapixel imaging technology with custom social media engagement solutions to transform immersive crowd images into "event-specific" social networking platforms-empowering brands to extend engagement with audiences beyond the event through the power of social photo-sharing.



Crowdzilla Contact:

Jeff Weber

Email: info@crowdzilla.net

Phone: 973-229-9818

Contact Information:

Crowdzilla

Andrew Rudy

973 229 9818

Contact via Email

www.crowdzilla.net

George Michael -- Italy --Arena De Verona Coliseum

http://www.georgemichael.com/media/symphoniCam/



New York Giants vs Falcons --NFC Wildcard Game

http://go.crowdzilla.net/nygiants/



Katy Perry --LA -- Staples Center

http://go.crowdzilla.net/kat

Click here to read the full story: Los Angeles Laker's "Crowdzilla-Cam" Captures Massive Gigapixel Photo of Staples Center Audience



Press Release Distributed by PR.com