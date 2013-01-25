Award Winning Beauty Theorist and Facial Plastic Surgeon Dr. Philip Young Announces the Development of the YoungVitalizer, a New Incision-Less Face Lift Alternative

Seattle, WA, January 25, 2013 --(PR.com)-- Unnatural and pulled results after face lifts have become common in the minds of the consumer. The problem with the approaches of traditional procedures is the lack of understanding about the aging process and what really makes a face beautiful. The YoungVitalizer™ achieves results without the operated and stretched look. Volume loss plays an important role in everybody's aging. Facelifts and traditional procedures tend to pull the face in an upward and backward fashion. In contrast, aging tends to shift the face inward and downward. The YoungVitalizer is based on this premise. Together with Dr. Philip Young's Theory on Facial Beauty, this new technique shapes and presents the most important features of a person's face in an outward and upward fashion to rejuvenate someone's look in a natural and younger way.



The YoungVitalizer is a minimally invasive, outpatient procedure that requires no facial incisions. It can be done under lighter sedation without general anesthesia. The better, more natural results can last longer than traditional procedures.

