FunctionSIM LLC Announces Release of RecurDyn V8R1 from FunctionBay, Bringing Together Motion, Stress and Durability Simulation in One Multi-Physics Software

by Benzinga Staff
January 25, 2013 8:38 AM | 1 min read

Brighton, MI, January 25, 2013 --(PR.com)-- FunctionSIM LLC of Detroit, Michigan, USA is pleased to announce the commercial release of RecurDyn V8R1, a leading Flexible Multi-Body Dynamics Software.

RecurDyn V8R1 achieves start-of-the-art Integrated Multi-Physics Simulation, by combining Motion Simulation, Stress Analysis and Durability Calculations into one, easy-to-use software package. RecurDyn's unique, recursive, hybrid-solver has been designed to efficiently model and solve dynamics problems having a large number of degrees-of-freedom. These include mechanisms having many moving parts, such as chains drives, or having flexible bodies, such as paper/media/web handling devices, ATMs, printers, pulleys and cables.

RecurDyn V8R1 is easier to use than ever, using improved graphics and GPU technology to import CAD models, define movement and comput loads.

RecurDyn can be customized to embed C# code to automate model building, simulation and post-processing, to improve throughput and make engineering teams more effective.

Evaluations, Demos and Web-Training for RecurDyn V8R1 are available in North America from FunctionSIM LLC. Please email us as info@functionsim.com or visit us at www.functionsim.com/

Contact Information:
FunctionSIM LLC
Karl Bangert
734-878-6537
Contact via Email
www.functionsim.com

Click here to read the full story: FunctionSIM LLC Announces Release of RecurDyn V8R1 from FunctionBay, Bringing Together Motion, Stress and Durability Simulation in One Multi-Physics Software

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

