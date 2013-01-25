IonSense Awarded Massachusetts Workforce Training Grant. Adds New Sales Management.

Saugus, MA, January 25, 2013 --(PR.com)-- IonSense, Inc. announced that they are a recipient of one of the 87 Workforce Training Grants awarded by the state of Massachusetts. This grant will enable the company to provide training to a number of employees in the areas of software development and engineering. “We are growing our organization and these grants will help us to invest in the development of our people,” said Brian Musselman, President and CEO of IonSense. “We are grateful that the state is making investments in companies like ours so we can maintain our competitive edge by having highly skilled employees.”



IonSense also announces the addition of Susan Ryan as US Sales Manager. This role involves both direct sales and management of sales to its business partners in the territory. Susan has extensive experience in the field of analytical instrumentation, having had direct sales experience and technical support responsibilities at life science companies including Perkin Elmer, Teledyne Isco, Varian, Waters, and Zymark. In addition, Susan brings valuable experience in understanding the importance of instrumentation to its end users having previously worked as a chemist in the biopharmaceutical industry at Eligix, Primedica, and Pfizer. Susan will be based in the Boston area. “We are very pleased to have Susan join our team,” said Brian Musselman, “and her ability to understand the needs of customers in a range of industries should prove beneficial to the growth of IonSense and the continuing adoption of DART® technology.”



About IonSense, Inc.

IonSense, Inc. (www.ionsense.com) is a Massachusetts-based company providing DART® and more recently OpenSpot Mass Spectrometry™ solutions to the fields of food safety, forensics, drug development, and chemical analysis. The company manufactures and develops direct analysis in real time (DART) and atmospheric solids analysis probe (ASAP™) technology. The company provides sources and accessories for JEOL, ThermoFisher, Agilent, AB SCIEX, Bruker, Shimadzu, and Waters mass spectrometers. IonSense products including DART and ASAP technologies are distributed in Europe by KR Analytical Ltd, in China by ASPEC Technologies, in Japan by AMR Inc., in India by Orochem India, in Korea by Omics Biotech, in Singapore by International Laboratory Supplies Pte, and in Canada by VBM Consulting Ltd.

