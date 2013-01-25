Wheeler's of St. James's Debuts in Middle East

Singapore, Singapore, January 25, 2013 --(PR.com)-- Wheeler's of St. James's by Marco Pierre White, the famous seafood restaurant opened December 6th, 2012 at DIFC, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. It's a striking modern contemporary revival of the legendary London restaurant established in 1856.



RMAL Hospitality PJSC, owner of Wheeler's of St. James's by Marco Pierre White is a major player in the Middle East restaurant and hospitality development business. Since it's inception, "Our goal is to develop a truly world-class restaurant and give our customers a taste of the glamorous lifestyle normally reserved for famous celebrities and high powered executives," said RMAL Hospitality Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Liddiard.



Executing this vision, once again is leading internationally renowned celebrity chef designer, David Tokiwa, whom based his concept upon a "glamorizing an aquarium" allowing a fresh twist to seafood dining in the Middle East.



"To achieve this we shaped glass chandeliers creating crustacean forms and aquatic like movements combining with natural stones and timber wrapped walls simulating maritime themes, resulting in a natural stylish and warm interior playing backdrop to the beautiful patrons of the Middle East," said David Tokiwa, Managing Director of DBTA International.



DBTA International is a Singapore-based firm providing interior design expertise to the hospitality and leisure industry. Its roster of projects span from Middle East, India, China, Central Asia and Asia Pacific region. The same team was also responsible for the award-winning celebrity chef restaurants Frankie's Italian Bar & Grill in Dubai and Frankie's @ Fairmont Bab Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi coupled with Wagamama @ Al Fattan Towers, The Greens and City Stars Shopping Center Cairo.

Contact Information:

DBTA International Pte Ltd

Emily Concepcion

6563966960

Contact via Email

www.dbta-intl.com

6597225358

Click here to read the full story: Wheeler's of St. James's Debuts in Middle East



Press Release Distributed by PR.com