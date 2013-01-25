Houston Real Estate Investors - Texas Investor Homes Announces New "Build to Rent" Program Starting at $115,000 Brand New

Houston, TX, January 25, 2013 --(PR.com)-- Build to Rent Program for Houston Real Estate Investors



Picture yourself as a tenant shopping for a rental home. You have been touring tired, older properties all day and suddenly you walk into a brand new home for only slightly more rent than an older home. Momma always likes a brand new kitchen and she can be very happy in her new rental home.



One of the unique real estate advantages in Texas is that we can build affordable Brand New Rental Homes that cash flow. In many states it is not cost effective to build brand new homes for rentals. However the cash flow works nicely in Texas using our exclusive turn-key Build to Rent program.



Some of the advantages of Brand New over pre owned are:

-Higher rent than pre owned homes

-Tenants normally stay longer

-Improves tenant satisfaction and reduces turnover

-Builder's warranty

-Less maintenance and repair expense



Here's what you get in this turn-key program:

-Brand new 3 or 4 bedroom home in a major Texas market at a low price

-Full rent ready package including: Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, refrigerator, Window Blinds, Garage Door Opener

-Landscaping package

-Property management resource

-Lender resources available



Pricing for these 3 and 4 bedroom homes range from the low $115's to the mid $130's. These homes are designed to be maintenance free, energy efficient and durable. We currently have homes available in this program in Houston with other major Texas markets opening up soon.



