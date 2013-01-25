comCables Continues to Grow Sales Team

Denver, CO, January 25, 2013 --(PR.com)-- Denver based structured cabling manufacturer, comCables, continues to grow its sales team with industry experts. David Meyers joins the comCables Team as the Director of Sales, with more than 25 years of proven sales leadership and IT experience. Mike Wright, the new Outside Account Manager, has extensive background in both the telecommunications and security space.



“The growth and energy we've experienced in the second half of 2012 has allowed us to bring on board top sales professionals like Meyers and Wright,” said Greg Greenwood, President/CEO of comCables. “They care a great deal about the success of their teammates and will help us serve our clients even better to deliver a World Class Experience.”



Meyers, not only has an extensive background in sales management but also the leadership to grow small business teams into strong well-oiled machines. With his experience at Random Access, Viking, and Apple where he lead these sales organizations to record numbers, Meyers looks forward to this same level of competitive excellence to the comCables team. With his background in the computer and Information Technology world, he has an extensive understanding of the client-relationship and the importance of delivering the best possible products and service to customers.



“comCables is continuing to grow and I am excited for the opportunity to help comCables reach its full potential,” says Meyers. “My leadership and determination will complement the already strong comCables team and drive them to the next level.”



Wright brings over 10 years and a wide variety of expertise in Telecommunication and Low-Voltage Systems to comCables. Before comCables, he was a partner at Rocky Mountain Integrators and was a customer of comCables. After building a strong relationship with Greenwood, he transitioned his talents to the comCables team.



“I am excited about the company growth, but what really brought me to comCables was the people,” says Wright. “I saw the way Greg treated his people, and I knew this was where I wanted to be. comCables stands for something more than cable. It is the relationships. It is a group of winners, and I wanted to be a part of it.”



These additions to the sales team will help to ramp up an already growing company. With 5 new hires in Q4 of 2012, comCables was recognized as a “Denver Gazelle,” one of the top five high-growth Denver business, by the Denver Office of Economic Development. comCables will continue to add top talent and grow its team in 2013.



About comCables

comCables is a premier manufacturer of end-to-end structured cabling solutions. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Denver, CO, comCables brings decades of expertise in both copper and fiber cabling solutions. With an unparalleled commitment to providing the highest level of service to our vastly expanding clientele, comCables operates facilities throughout United States. For more information, visit www.comCables.com.

