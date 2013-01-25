FortuneKeeper Unique Jewelry & Accessories Brings Gift Shop Magazine "Fab Find" Bracelets to International Gift Show at Javit's This Sunday Jan. 29 at Booth 8272

New York, NY, January 25, 2013 --(PR.com)-- FortuneKeeper® was founded in 2009 by three Brooklyn artists who love Chinese food and the ritual of opening the sacred cookie at the end of the meal. With no way to safely carry the clever little paper fortunes, an idea was born. The very first FortuneKeeper® was a necklace with an image of The Brooklyn Bridge on the front. After so many requests were made to produce more, the three realized how many people from all walks of life saved their own special fortunes and wanted a special place to store them too.



Today the company has an expanded line of over twenty images ranging from Cherry Blossoms to The Eiffel Tower. The fortunes were the launching pad but today FortuneKeepers can hold so many different inspiring messages. FortuneKeeper® Jewelry and Accessories goal is to help boost your spirits, keep you motivated, feel the love or just give a little extra positive reinforcement to you or to that special someone who can use a boost.



Every FortuneKeeper® comes in a nifty reusable tin with a story card that brings the image to life.



And of course, included with every FortuneKeeper® are some "starter fortunes" because without those special little fortunes there would be no FortuneKeeper® today.



FortuneKeeper® Unique Jewelry and Accessories are made in Brooklyn, New York.



