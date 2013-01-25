VehicleInstallers.com Launches New Referral Business

Tampa, FL, January 25, 2013 --(PR.com)-- VehicleInstallers.com has changed from a 12v and 24v installer directory to a referral based service to better support fleet managers needing mobile installation services. Now, qualified installers will be reviewed by VehicleInstallers.com and have their skills and capabilities matched to project requirements.



Installation services have traditionally been outsourced to sub-contractors in various markets. VehicleInstallers.com's referral model puts vehicle managers in direct contact with the installation provider which improves communication and accountability. This direct relationship also reduces the fees charged to the customer for more extensive involvement that leads to little additional value.



“Installation time is shorter than it has ever been, and paying $100 for a twenty minute installation is too much. With our business model, the customer pays 15-25% less per install in most cases,” says Eron Iler, President of VehicleInstallers.com.



Customers can screen recommended installation providers and choose the best fit for their needs at the best price. Since the customer is paying the installer directly, they negotiate directly with them in order to get a fair market rate. Consumer electronics are also well serviced by the service. Sirius / XM Radio, backup cameras, GPS trackers, in-cab video, DVD players and car audio systems can all be installed. Finding a qualified installer to have a gift installed in another state used to be a challenge. Now, VehicleInstallers.com makes that process as simple as a phone call.



About VehicleInstallers.com:

VehicleInstallers.com provides free services to fleet and private vehicle owners needing aftermarket electronics professionally installed across the United States and Canada.



For more information go to vehicleinstallers.com or call 813-413-6959.

Contact Information:

VehicleInstallers.com

Toby Dossin

813-413-6959

Contact via Email

vehicleinstallers.com

Click here to read the full story: VehicleInstallers.com Launches New Referral Business



Press Release Distributed by PR.com