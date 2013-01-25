Consolidated Operations Group, Inc. Receives 2012 Best of Chicago Award

Chicago, IL, January 25, 2013 --(PR.com)-- Consolidated Operations Group (“COG”) has been selected for the 2012 Best of Chicago Award in the Consulting category by the U.S. Commerce Association (USCA).



Headquartered in Chicago, COG has had primary accounting & administrative responsibilities with Architecture & Engineering firms for high profile projects in 40 States in North America, Asia, and Europe. COG is a Consulting Partner in the Deltek® alliance partner network.



“I'm sure that COG as a 2012 Award Winner is a reflection of the hard work of not only yourself, but of the many people that have supported you and contributed to the subsequent success of your company. Congratulations on your selection to such an elite group of small businesses,” stated Kelly McCartney Board of Review USCA.



About Consolidated Operations Group

Consolidated Operations Group, Inc. (“COG”) is a full service provider of core financial, information technology, human resources, and organizational strategy / management consulting services to mid-sized Architecture, Engineering, Legal, and project-based management firms.



"In order to create a sustainable competitive advantage we must tap the resources of others to make continuous advances in an ever-changing competitive marketplace. Along with other award winners, we will celebrate the contributions that small businesses make to our economy, to our global competitiveness, and to our daily lives. COG is proud to belong to such an elite group of small businesses," remarked Stephen Rittenhouse, President, and Founder of Consolidated Operations Group. Mr. Rittenhouse has authored numerous articles and has spoken to various groups on timely business issues. Erik Slowik (V.P. of COG) stated, "We'll honor the spirit of entrepreneurship, innovation, and determination that makes small / mid-sized businesses the engine of our economy and our nation's economic recovery."



About U.S. Commerce Association (USCA)

The U.S. Commerce Association (USCA) is a New York City based organization funded by local businesses operating in cities, large and small, across America. The purpose of the USCA is to promote local business through public relations, marketing, and advertising.



The USCA was established to recognize the best of local businesses in their community. The organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations, and chambers of commerce. Their mission is to be an advocate for small and medium size businesses and business entrepreneurs across America.



The USCA "Best of Local Business" Award Program evaluates local businesses throughout the country. Each year, the USCA identifies companies that they believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2012 USCA Award Program focuses on quality of services, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally and by the USCA and data provided by third parties.

Contact Information:

Consolidated Operations Group, Inc.

Stephen Rittenhouse

866-312-4264 Ext 221

Contact via Email

ConsolidatedOperationsGroup.com

