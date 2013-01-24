One Smart Dollar and ReadyForZero Roll Out the "Top Personal Finance Blogs of 2012" Campaign, Recognizing Industry Peers

Denver, CO, January 24, 2013 --(PR.com)-- Proving that the personal finance community is flourishing in the blogosphere, two personal finance blogging leaders, One Smart Dollar and ReadyForZero, are rolling out the “Top Personal Finance Blogs of 2012.” This campaign is designed to recognize their peers in the community who have truly helped make a difference in peoples lives. The goal is to acknowledge those who helped their readers pay down their debt, save for retirement, and invest wisely. Nominations are now being accepted for bloggers through January 31, 2013.



“Some bloggers have an educational background in finance or economics. Others have real life experience, like overcoming a mountain of debt,” said Sean Bryant, founder of One Smart Dollar. “Not a day goes by in which I don't learn something new, and we feel that now's the time to ultimately recognize and reward those making waves in this blogging community,” he added.



The voting process will be based on nominations from bloggers and their loyal readers. All they have to do is fill out the following form to submit their vote:



http://www.onesmartdollar.com/top-personal-finance-blogs-of-2012-win-an-ipad-mini/



Once the voting process is complete, the top three blogs will be rewarded with prizes including an iPad Mini for first place, $100 cash prize for second place, and $50 cash prize for third place. Additionally, the first place winner will be given the opportunity to host their own giveaway in which they can give one of their readers a $100 cash prize allowing them to pay down their debt or add to their savings.



For those who frequently visit these blogs for advice, they often admire and recognize the unique qualities each blog brings to the table. One of the greatest aspects of the personal finance blogging community is the fact that these bloggers bring their own voice and personal experience to each educational article and post they create.



"We have been so impressed with the wide range of knowledge and creativity demonstrated by personal finance bloggers this year and we're excited to work with One Smart Dollar on this effort to recognize some of the best blogs of 2012,” said Ben Feldman, Content Strategist for ReadyForZero. “Our goal of helping people pay off debt as quickly and efficiently as possible is very much aligned with the goal of financial bloggers to educate and inform people on these topics,” he added.



This campaign ultimately recognizes the fact that the personal finance community is extremely supportive for one another. This includes a collective effort in supporting different causes, including the debt movement. This movement allows hundreds of financial bloggers and thousands of real people pay down $10 million of debt in just 90 days. A lot of this community closeness is also credited to the yearly event known as FinCon, founded by Philip Taylor of PT Money. FinCon brings together 400 of the most active, creative, innovative, and entrepreneurial members of the financial blogging community to discuss the latest in personal finance each year.



Complete information and additional voting details on the Top Personal Finance Blogs of 2012 are available at http://www.onesmartdollar.com/top-personal-finance-blogs-of-2012-win-an-ipad-mini/ or http://blog.readyforzero.com/top-personal-finance-blogs-of-2012



About One Smart Dollar

One Smart Dollar was started with the hopes of helping people live their life to the fullest, yet still manage to be financially responsible. One Smart Dollar has realized that over the course of life we all have financial mishaps at some point, the goal is to limit the frequency of them. One Smart Dollar is a true resource that helps readers build net worth one dollar at a time. Providing personal finance basics this site is loaded with helpful articles and resources. One Smart Dollar is a go-to source for all looking to responsibly manage their finances.



About ReadyForZero

ReadyForZero is a free online tool that helps you manage and pay off debt by giving you an automated plan and helping you stay motivated. You can link your credit cards, student loans, and other types of debt in ReadyForZero and the tool will show you the fastest way of getting out of debt. ReadyForZero also has resource centers and a blog for people who want to learn to take control of their finances.



Press Contact:

Samantha Bryant | Samantha@samanthabryantpr.com.

Contact Information:

Sean Bryant

773-633-6534

Contact via Email

http://www.onesmartdollar.com

Click here to read the full story: One Smart Dollar and ReadyForZero Roll Out the “Top Personal Finance Blogs of 2012” Campaign, Recognizing Industry Peers



Press Release Distributed by PR.com