Automotive Wheel Depicts Memorial to 9/11 Tragedy, Proceeds to Benefit Charity

New York, NY, January 24, 2013 --(PR.com)-- A NYC Resident has designed an automotive wheel as a memorial to the 9/11 tragedy with 10% from the sale of each benefiting a 9/11 related charity.



The wheel portrays crosses around the hub and an image of the World Trade Center towers is engraved in the hub.



“I remember where I was on that fateful day. We lost so many great Americans during this tragedy, and the fearlessness of the NYC firefighters was astonishing, there are truly heroes,” said Gordon who invented the wheel.



In the years since the tragic day, tons of memorabilia – from ceramic vases to t-shirts to plastic images of the towers – have been made available. Gordon said he hopes those who want to show their patriotism will get these wheels for their car, truck or motorcycle.



“I designed this wheel to be invaluable asset and to look as good as any other high quality wheel, and we have selected the very best materials and procedure to build them. I hope this becomes something that the people do too, where we fix our memorial wheels on every anniversary to re-iterate our stand against extremism and to remind the world that we haven't forgotten,” Gordon said.



The wheel is available in all sizes. Orders for the memorial wheel can be placed at http://www.memorialwheel.com



For more information, please visit http://www.memorialwheel.com.



Contact: memorialwheel@yahoo.com

Contact Information:

Mr. Sellassie Gordon K Sabblah

855-522-5020

Contact via Email

www.memorialwheel.com

