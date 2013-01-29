SMPTE Issues Call for Papers for SMPTE 2013 Annual Technical Conference and Exhibition

Proposals Being Accepted Online Through June 21

The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE), today issued a call for papers for the prestigious SMPTE 2013 Annual Technical Conference and Exhibition, which will be held Oct. 22-24 in Hollywood, Calif. Proposals for technical papers to be presented at the conference are being accepted through June 21 via the SMPTE online content submission tool located at http://www.smpte.org/cfp.

“As the premier annual technology event covering motion-imaging and media technology, production, operations, over-the-top content services, and the allied arts and sciences, the SMPTE Annual Technical Conference draws the industry's elite technology decision-makers and thought leaders,” said Patrick Griffis, who serves as education vice president at SMPTE and is the executive director of technology strategy at Dolby Laboratories. “Presentation of technical papers is a critical part of the conference and an ideal forum for showcasing new technical theory, research, innovation, applications, and practices specific to the industry.”

In broad terms, technical topics of interest include (but are not limited to) high-bandwidth, high-performance networks and infrastructure; use of newer and emerging high-resolution formats; acquisition, processing, management, storage, archiving, and distribution of media; digital audio usage and issues across various applications; color management; digital cinema exhibition, production, and post-production; digital intermediate workflows; new display technologies; the cloud, SOA, and workflow; interactive technologies; file-based workflows; mobile video services; IP-based content handling and distribution; content security; monitoring and control; and advances in compression schemes and data exchange protocols.

A complete and more specific listing of possible topics is available at http://www.smpte.org/cfp. Papers that are commercial or promotional in nature will not be considered, nor will those that already have been published. Student papers are strongly encouraged.

Instructions on submitting a topic heading, paper title, and one-page abstract are available at http://www.smpte.org/cfp. Authors will be notified regarding the status of their submitted abstracts no later than June 30.

About the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers

The Oscar® and Emmy® Award-winning Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE), a professional membership association, is the worldwide leader in developing and providing motion-imaging standards and education for the communications, technology, media, and entertainment industries. An internationally recognized and accredited organization, SMPTE advances moving-imagery education and engineering across the broadband, broadcast, cinema, and IT disciplines. Since its founding in 1916, SMPTE has published the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal and developed more than 600 standards, recommended practices, and engineering guidelines. SMPTE members include motion-imaging executives, engineers, creative and technology professionals, researchers, scientists, educators, and students from around the world. Information on joining SMPTE is available at http://www.smpte.org/join.

