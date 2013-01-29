EmbroidMe CEO Named to Power 75 List by Stitches Magazine

Ray Titus ranked 28th most powerful person in the decorating industry

EmbroidMe, the world's largest embroidery franchise, announced today that Stitches magazine has once again included CEO Ray Titus in their annual “Power 75” list of most influential people and companies in the decorating industry. Titus was ranked the 28th most powerful person, after posting the company's tenth straight year of growth since the Embroidme brand began.

“Embroidme has experienced phenomenal growth and recognition because of the outstanding business opportunity it provides to our franchisees, who serve as promotional marketing partners to their customers,” said CEO Ray Titus. “I am honored to receive this recognition in light of our brand's tremendous expansion and unique position in the industry.”

Stiches magazine serves as a voice for the embroidery industry and is the ultimate resource for commercial embroiderers. This is the second year they have compiled the list of industry heavyweights, recognizing those who have the most influence now and in the next year. The new rankings were published in the December 2012 issue.

With over 300 locations in a dozen countries worldwide including Australia and Canada, EmbroidMe is the largest embroidery franchise that specializes in full-service custom embroidery and screen-printing for apparel, as well as promotional products and gifts to both private and commercial segments. As part of its aggressive growth strategy, EmbroidMe is seeking to expand its presence in markets across the U.S. and in countries such as Brazil, Mexico, France, United Kingdom and Germany.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10369717.htm