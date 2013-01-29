Phoenix Integration, Prime Solutions Group to Host MBSE Workshop

Complimentary workshop will offer engineers a first-hand opportunity to see the benefits of integrating MBSE software with PHX ModelCenter®

Phoenix Integration, a leading provider of software for engineering automation, integration, and design optimization, today announced that it will host a complimentary Model-based Systems Engineering (MBSE) workshop in collaboration with Prime Solutions Group, featuring presentations by Sandy Friedenthal and IBM's Greg Gorman. The workshop will be held on Thursday, February 28 from 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. MST at Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona. To register, please click here: http://www.phoenix-int.com/training/events.php.

The workshop, “Integrated System Modeling & Analysis”, will provide attendees with an overview of MBSE and will demonstrate the benefits of integrating systems models with executable analysis models. Attendees will explore how tools like IBM Rational Rhapsody® can be used be used to develop MBSE models using Systems Modeling Language (SysML). Training tutorials will be provided to guide attendees' hands–on experience as they learn how to use PHX ModelCenter and Phoenix Integration's latest software release, MBSEPak®.

MBSEPak allows users to link SysML parametric models defined in Rational Rhapsody® or MagicDraw® with multi-disciplinary analysis models developed in PHX ModelCenter. This integrated capability can help streamline the system development process, increase collaboration, and reduce errors and costly re-work when designing, optimizing, and validating complex systems and products. Inevitable changes to requirements can also be addressed with greater efficiency, helping to save money by minimizing schedule slippage.

About Phoenix Integration

Phoenix Integration commands a leadership position in flexible, scalable, high–performance enterprise solutions for the conceptual and preliminary stages of product design and systems analysis. Phoenix software is used worldwide to enable integration of models and simulations, process automation, results visualization and data management. Global organizations that leverage Phoenix solutions include nine of the top ten U.S. defense contractors and seven of the top ten aerospace companies. Learn more at http://www.phoenix-int.com.

For more about PHX ModelCenter, visit: http://www.phoenix-int.com/software/phx-modelcenter.php. Please contact training@phoenix-int.com for more information about private demos of the Phoenix Integration software suite as well as a variety of both standard and customized training courses.

About Prime Solutions Group

Prime Solutions Group (PSG) is a veteran-owned small business providing systems engineering services with certified INCOSE engineers that bring solutions to complex customer challenges. As an IBM business partner, we provide Rational products for full spectrum of services and product support to meet customer life-cycle management needs. PSG is also a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contractor engaged in systems engineering research for Department of Defense (DoD) agencies.

