Rigpa Solutions' Announces Cutting-Edge Real Estate Software Six Month Giveaway

Software product, Quantum Leads, kicks off three ways to win real-estate lead generation service for agents and brokerages

The three prize winners will be broken up into waived monthly licensing fees, including a three month, two month and one month license, valued at a total of $6,000. There is no cost to participate. To enter, visit Quantum Lead's Facebook page, http://www.Facebook.com/QuantumLeads.

Quantum Leads, based in Destin, Florida, is a cutting-edge real estate lead generation software development, designed for both the buyer and the seller. Using the revolutionary Virtual Office Website, or VOW, system instead of the standard IDX that other lead generation providers use, Quantum Leads is able to give both buyers and sellers a full spectrum of information for each listing including recently sold properties nearby, the history of the property, and any pending or Under Contract properties.

Until now, available systems featuring VOW were almost exclusively buyer oriented. With the development and success of Quantum Leads, it now gives both audiences all the information to make the best financial and well-informed decisions about a listing.

Developed by both a broker and a general buyer, Quantum Leads goes beyond VOW to make the system effective and efficient for both parties.

“Using a visually appealing design, buyers and sellers see large photos, interactive maps and social interaction for a streamlined communication process,” describes Quantum Leads President and former Silicon Valley lead software developer, Dennis Vaughn. “In addition, brokerages are able to create a checks and balances system to create both agency and brokerage accountability with task lists for each agent, reassignments, assignment transfers and more,” continues Vaughn.

Meanwhile, potential buyers are able to interact directly with agents, sign-in using Facebook or Gmail, mark and share their favorite listings and more.

These features also will soon be available from a mobile application for 24/7 interaction as they continue to enhance their software in anticipation of the most useful and latest technology. It has two different application capabilities, both for the buyer to search, share and save, as well as, for the agent to manage these leads while on the go.

For more information on Quantum Leads' Sweepstakes, receive a free demo and further questions, please visit QuantumLeads.com or call (877) 293-2310.

