Tory Burch iPad App Built on MicroStrategy Mobile Improves Store Performance

Southport Services Group partners with Tory Burch to build mobile app that provides executives and store managers with timely insights.

MicroStrategy® Incorporated MSTR, a leading worldwide provider of business intelligence (BI) and mobile software, and Southport Services Group, a leading MicroStrategy solutions provider, today announced that Tory Burch, a luxury lifestyle brand and hyper growth company in the retail space, has partnered with Southport Services Group to build and deploy a store operations reporting application for the iPad® using the MicroStrategy Mobile platform.

The application enables Tory Burch executives and store managers to analyze sales trends and track performance at the store, product, and sales associate levels. The application analyzes detailed transaction-level data in near real-time to deliver personalized reports and dashboards to Tory Burch business users. The application can be accessed via a branded mobile application on the iPad or a set of customized dashboards via the Web.

Tory Burch teamed with Southport Services Group, a leading MicroStrategy solution provider, to design and build the application based on Southport's deep expertise and proven track record with MicroStrategy's enterprise software platform. “We had a very clear vision of the information we wanted our field leaders to have access to as well as the way they should be able to view, manipulate and analyze sales, product and sales associate data” said Matt Marcotte, SVP Retail, Tory Burch. “The concepts of access, mobility and intuitive interface were elements that were crucial to us and the partnership with Southport helped us to realize our vision and create something unique in the industry and most importantly, easily adopted and useful to our leaders.”

“MicroStrategy's technology, combined with Southport's expertise, has allowed us to provide our store managers and executives with visibility into store performance that had previously been unavailable.” said Mike Giresi, CIO, Tory Burch. “As a result, our store managers are able to make timely adjustments to improve store performance.”

“We are excited to have Tory Burch using MicroStrategy Mobile to drive better decision-making at stores throughout the world,” said Dan Kerzner, Senior Vice President, Mobile, MicroStrategy Incorporated. “MicroStrategy is changing the way companies conduct business. MicroStrategy's easy-to-use Mobile App Development Platform gives users access to data and the ability to take action, anytime and anywhere.”

About Southport Services Group

Southport Services Group is a business and IT consulting company focused on enterprise data management and business intelligence. Southport delivers Business Intelligence and Data Management solutions to commercial and government clients alike—with professionals that are committed to providing clients with the vision and expertise to transform corporate data into competitive advantage. To learn more about Southport, visit http://www.southportsg.com and follow us on LinkedIn (http://www.linkedin.com/company/southport-services-group) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/ssg_bi).

About Tory Burch LLC

Tory Burch is a luxury lifestyle brand defined by classic American sportswear with an eclectic sensibility and attainable price point. It embodies the personal style and spirit of its CEO and designer Tory Burch. Recognizing a void in the market for a designer aesthetic at a more accessible price point, Tory wanted to create stylish yet wearable clothing and accessories for women of all ages. Launched in February 2004, Tory Burch is available at freestanding Tory Burch boutiques across the U.S., Europe, Middle East and Asia, toryburch.com, and over 800 select department and specialty stores worldwide.

About MicroStrategy Incorporated

Founded in 1989, MicroStrategy MSTR is a leading worldwide provider of enterprise software, including the MicroStrategy Business Intelligence (BI) Platform™, the MicroStrategy Mobile Platform™, and MicroStrategy Applications™. The Company offers its technologies for deployment in customer data centers and as proprietary cloud services. The MicroStrategy BI Platform enables leading organizations to analyze vast amounts of data and distribute business insight throughout the enterprise. The MicroStrategy Mobile Platform lets organizations rapidly build enterprise-caliber mobile applications needed to mobilize business processes and information. MicroStrategy Applications are a set of application services designed to help enterprises deploy mobile commerce and loyalty services, build mobile identity and cyber security services, as well as generate real-time insights into consumer preferences. MicroStrategy Cloud™ allows enterprises to deploy MicroStrategy BI apps and mobile apps more quickly and with lower financial risk than with traditional on-premises solutions. To learn more about MicroStrategy, visit http://www.microstrategy.com and follow us on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/microstrategy) and Twitter (http://www.twitter.com/microstrategy).

