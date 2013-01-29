eQuest Reports Six Fast Rising Job Boards in EMEA

All of these boards 100% increase in job posted and candidate activity

eQuest, today reported a unique list of European job boards showing extraordinary growth between 2011 and 2012. eQuest, which delivers job postings for the majority of the Global Fortune 500 as well as for thousands of other companies in over 150 countries, analyzed significant increases in the number of jobs posted to career sites in and around Europe in 2012 and compared the data to the activity the same career sites received in the previous year. It also took into account the number of candidates who viewed and responded to these jobs. Job boards needed to earn a minimum of a 100% increase in both jobs posted and candidate activity to make the list. Data used for the report was provided by Big Data for HR – eQuest.

The following websites are listed in no particular order.

Name of site: Jobup.ch

Location: France, Germany, and Switzerland

URL: http://www.jobup.ch/en

Integrates three online recruiting job platforms: jobup.ch, jobwinner.ch and ALPHA.CH. Strong across all job classifications.

Name of site: Jobs_ch

Location: Switzerland

URL: http://www.jobs.ch/en/

Shows significant uptick in candidate response traffic.

Name of Site: JobIndex

Location: Denmark

URL: http://www.jobindex.dk/

Best known for online jobs in the Danish market. The company has expanded career sites into12 additional countries.

Name of site: Catererglobal

Location: Worldwide

URL: http://www.catererglobal.com/

Site focuses on the needs of upscale; deluxe hotel industry. Extremely effective for international recruitment of executive hospitality vacancies.

Name of site: Kariyer.net

Location: Turkey

URL: http://www.kariyer.net/website/index.aspx

The largest online recruitment web site in Turkey. One of the fastest growing in sheer volume of job postings.

Name of site: FinnJobb

Location: Norway

URL: http://www.finn.no/jobb/

The Craigslist of Norway - this site offers not only open jobs, but housing, cars, travel, and various services for sale as well. This is the largest Norwegian website in the number of page views, and has around 3.5 million users a week.

The above findings are part of a larger study that reviews the effectiveness of job boards and social media sites throughout the world. eQuest's Big Data for HR division recently released a report on best performing job boards in China. eQuest plans to release reports on other locations throughout the year.

About eQuest

eQuest is the world's dominant and most utilized job posting distribution company. Its primary customer base consists of the majority of the Global Fortune 500. It also provides job deliveries on behalf of the world's largest Applicant Tracking Systems, ERP's, and job boards – managing thousands of companies through these channels. Present job posting deliveries average 250 million annually. Its Big Data for HR division collects approximately 5 million job board performance statistics weekly – making eQuest the Nielsen Ratings company of the HR industry. Other products include consulting, OFCCP compliance and audit protection, technology services, data analytics, Interactive media representation, SEO, and various predictive tools. eQuest was established in 1994. eQuest can be reached at http://www.equest.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10371642.htm