Blog Functionality Built For Online Marketing Features Brand New Content and Lead Nurturing Capability

Genoo offers marketing professionals and businesses more marketing features within their blogging platform

Genoo, LLC., announced a new blog management tool aimed at businesses and marketers looking for robust tools for content management, search engine optimization, lead nurturing and social integration.

“Traditionally, blogs were not built with marketing professionals in mind,” says Kim Albee, President of Genoo. “Modern online marketing requires more flexibility and power in blog creation and management.”

Genoo's new blog management tool allows users to easily post and connect relevant content to their blog and to other posts within the blog and to relevant landing pages on their website. Rather than offering static sidebar content on every post on a blog each post can feature new sidebar content – including links to other posts, contact forms, and other calls to action. Additionally, the content of one post can be turned into separate sections with a table of contents linking them all together.

“The best strategy for SEO involves fresh and different content on each page of a website and blog and for plenty of opportunities for readers to click through to read more,” says Albee. “It's a huge benefit for readers to always find the most relevant content connected to the blog posts they find, and a huge benefit for marketers looking to segment their audience based on interest.”

In addition to changes to blog content management, this update integrates Genoo's lead management capability with its blogs. This allows blog visitors, subscribers and commenters to be tracked as well as placed into a lead nurturing process.

“Many blogs simply ask for subscribers but have no way of managing those subscribers with your lead management activities and marketing,” says Albee. “With Genoo we wanted blogs to be as vital a part of a website's lead generation and segmentation as any other part of their site.”

For each post in a blog, it's possible to directly connect it with Google's Authorship qualifications. This connects an author's Google + presence, bio and photo with the blogs posts and articles they write. It is an update to Google's search process as of 2012, and according to Albee “authorship is an incredibly important part of the SEO game in 2013.”

