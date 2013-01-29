CoffeeTable's Latest Couch Consumer Index Shows Growing Consumer Confidence Among Tablet Users in Last 12 Months

CoffeeTable Continues to Expand Its Offerings For Shoppers and Retail Partners as Tablet Penetration and Couch Commerce Increases

CoffeeTable, the top-ranked catalog shopping app for the iPad®, iPad Mini®, and iPhone®, today unveiled the latest Couch Commerce Index (CCI), a free quarterly report by the company that tracks consumer engagement with retailers on tablets. With mobile commerce playing a big role in the holiday shopping season, and a surge of new tablet users during this period, the CCI increased more than 11% in the last quarter. Research firm Flurry Analytics found activations for tablets and smartphones on Christmas Day skyrocketed to more than 17.4 million, a 332 percent increase from the December baseline of 4 million per day, with tablets holding a slight edge over smartphone activations.

Consumer Confidence Index – Q4

Measuring indicators such as change in overall economic consumer confidence, growth in tablet penetration, and change in shopper engagement and conversion rates, CoffeeTable's Q4 CCI shows that consumer shopping on tablets has increased 11% from Q3 2012 to Q4 2012 and grown 37% since Q4 2011, the index benchmark. The Q4 CCI soared 14 points from its position in Q3 2012 at a rating of 123 to 137 in Q4 2012, the largest quarter-to-quarter jump since the index's inception. This increase is due to heavy shopper interaction during the holiday shopping months, brought on by targeted holiday initiatives and increasing comfort with shopping on tablets. With the launch of a loyalty program in December, CoffeeTable alone saw three times the engagement within the app.

“With the CCI continually increasing each quarter, it is evident that more shoppers are turning to their mobile devices, whether a smartphone or a tablet, to fulfill their shopping needs and discover new products,” said CEO, Ben Choi. “In this last year, CoffeeTable has been able to keep up with the rising consumer demand for a seamless shopping experience, by expanding our retail brands from 27 to 200. We've added personalization features and created a loyalty program to give CoffeeTablers the best mobile shopping experience without having to leave home. Expect to see more changes and growth in 2013.”

A Year of Growth in Couch Commerce

This booming consumer space has emerged based upon rising consumer engagement in the tablet space, as well as an increased tablet adoption rate, all showcased by the CCI. According to findings by the Pew Research Center's latest Internet & American Life Survey, an estimated 25 percent of Americans owns a tablet device, up from 10 percent in late 2011. Additionally, tablet owners are more than twice as likely to use their device for shopping as smartphone owners according to new survey results from Adobe. Since its launch last year and due to advances in the marketplace and within the app, CoffeeTable has seen catalog opens skyrocket, and expanded its services to be accessible to mobile users on the iPhone. CoffeeTable recognized the importance of exposing its growing base of retail partners by marketing those brands across all mobile platforms just as smartphones' share of total e-commerce traffic bubbled to 21 percent in 2012.

More Data for Retailers

In addition to fulfilling shoppers' needs, CoffeeTable's proprietary retailer analytics dashboard has provided an unprecedented view into how shoppers engage with catalogs across the entire purchase funnel. Key metrics - such as page views, dwell time, a summary of overall user engagement and sales, and a heat map highlighting items that were viewed the most – bring shopper data to life and directly impact merchandising and marketing decisions for retailers. Brands are launching their catalogs digitally on CoffeeTable in order to test pre-media creative and better measure the abundant data acquired by the dashboard, thus improving catalog iterations to follow. In response to requests by retailers, new updates were recently added to CoffeeTable's dashboard to include data from tracking dwell time, average page views per catalog open, a more detailed heat map, and improved visual layout. CoffeeTable's 190 brand partners continue to cite the analytics as a key differentiator for their strategy, and in some cases a key part of their marketing organization's data set.

About CoffeeTable

CoffeeTable is a free catalog shopping application for the iPad and iPhone, aggregating leading retailers and boutiques into a single app for a premium browsing, shopping and purchasing experience. Established in the fall of 2011, CoffeeTable has already earned a top spot in the Catalogs category in the Apple App Store, secured multiple rounds of funding and features over 190 U.S. brands including Nordstrom, Express, Crate and Barrel, West Elm, Harry & David, Lands' End and more. CoffeeTable is financially backed and supported by RR Donnelley, the world's premier content aggregator, distributor, and marketing services provider.

About Couch Commerce Index (CCI)

The Couch Commerce Index is a quarterly index of the past quarter's consumer couch commerce confidence using Q4 2011 as the index benchmark. Couch Commerce is defined as the commerce activity that consumers engage in through tablet/touch screen devices (mobile devices greater than five inches in size), anecdotally often at home and on the couch. The CCI is calculated using indicators of tablet commerce that include change in overall economic consumer confidence (source: Consumer Confidence Index), change in tablet penetration IDC analyst forecasts) and change in shopper engagement and conversion rates (source: CoffeeTable).

