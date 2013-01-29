Matchmaker.com Releases Findings From Its Study of the Dating Habits of Senior Citizens

Study finds that majority of singles age 55+ do not want to marry a second time

Today, Matchmaker.com unveiled the findings of a study on the dating habits of senior citizens. The survey revealed that 75% of men and 85% of women, age 55+, prefer a serious relationship to marriage. With regards to sex, 95% of men and 85% of women want a healthy sex life, regardless of age. Senior citizens, age 55+, represent 25% of Matchmaker.com's overall member base. Thousands of singles have entered into serious relationships, gotten married, and found their perfect match through Matchmaker.com. Started in 1986, Matchmaker.com is the longest running online dating site on the Internet.

“Senior citizens are an extremely active segment of Matchmaker.com's member base,” said Meir Strahlberg, CEO of Avalanche, LLC. “The results from this study were fascinating, and revealed seniors' attitudes toward dating, serious relationships, marriage and sex. This data reinforces Matchmaker.com's direction, and gives us insight into features we should develop to better assist singles in meeting their ideal match.”

Key Findings:

Seniors & Relationships:



Majority of men and women do not want to get marriage again. 80% of women and 75% of men just want a serious relationship.

Seniors & Marriage:



30% of women who do not want to get married again are concerned that a second marriage would hurt their children. Comparatively, only 4% of men think a second marriage would hurt their children.

Single men are more hopeful about falling in love! 55% of men, who want to get married, are hoping to fall in love again. Comparatively, only 25% of women were hoping to find love again.

Seniors & Sex:



Follows are the complete survey results:

Seniors & Relationships:

Question: What are you looking for in a relationship?

Men:

Serious relationship: 75%

Marriage: 15%

Sexual partner: 7%

Companionship/activity partner: 3%

Women:

Serious relationship: 80%

Marriage: 11%

Companionship/activity partner: 7%

Sexual partner: 2%

Seniors & Marriage:

Question: Have you been married?

Men:

Yes, once: 75%

Yes, more than once: 20%

Never married: 2%

Women:

Yes, once: 65%

Yes, more than once: 30%

No, never married: 5%

Question: Do you want to get married again?

Men:

Yes: 45%

No: 55%

Women:

Yes: 48%

No: 52%

Question: Of the men and women who do not want to get married again, why don't you want to get married again?

Men:

I don't think I could fall in love again: 52%

I just want an activity partner/companion: 37%

I don't want to share my finances: 7%

I think another marriage would hurt my children: 4%

Women:

I just want an activity partner/companion: 60%

I think another marriage would hurt my children: 30%

I don't want to share my finances: 9%

I don't think I could fall in love again: 1%

Question: Of the men and women who do want to get married again, why do you want to get married again?

Men:

I would like to fall in love again: 55%

I want constant companionship/activity partner: 25%

I am looking for a sexual partner: 15%

I want financial stability: 5%

Women:

I want constant companionship/activity partner: 60%

I would like to fall in love again: 25%

I want financial stability: 10%

I am looking for a sexual partner: 5%

Seniors & Sex:

Question: Are you sexually active?

Men:

Yes: 85%

No: 15%

Women:

Yes: 35%

No: 65%

Question: Are you more sexually active now than you were while you were married?

Men:

Yes: 65%

No: 35%

Women:

Yes: 45%

No: 55%

Question: How important is sex to you, at this age?

Men:

Very important: 95%

Somewhat important: 5%

Not at all important: 0%

Women:

Very important: 85%

Not at all important: 10%

Somewhat important: 5%

The study was conducted on Matchmaker.com in 2012.

About Avalanche, LLC.

A pioneer of online dating, Avalanche operates a network of 15+ general and niche dating websites. Date.com, its flagship brand, was launched on Valentine's Day 1997, and is one of the world's most popular dating sites. Matchmaker.com, started as a BBS in 1986, is the longest running dating site on the Internet. It was acquired by Avalanche in 2006 and targets singles looking for love, marriage, and serious relationships. Amor.com, launched in 2007, is the leader in Latin dating. It is enjoyed by US Hispanics and Latin singles throughout South and Central America. Jewcier.com, launched in 2011, is a newcomer in the Jewish online dating space, but is already the second largest Jewish dating site. Recently, the company acquired Militarysingles.com, the largest online dating community for military singles. A privately owned company, Avalanche, LLC. is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

