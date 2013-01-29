Fross & Fross Wealth Management Announces the Appointment of Ex-Wall Street Investment Manager Paul Hoffman as Wealth Advisor

Hoffman most recently served as Director of Fixed Income at Leonard & Co; previous officer level positions include Goldman Sachs, TIAA-CREF, AMBAC, BNY Mellon, and Citizens First Bank in The Villages, FL.; Hoffman will serve as Portfolio Manager and Wealth Advisor in addition to providing risk management and business development; Fross & Fross continues to attract top advisory talent as the firm experiences steady growth.

Fross & Fross Wealth Management, an investment advisory firm with client assets of $350 million, announced the appointment of Paul Hoffman as Wealth Advisor, as the firm continues to attract top advisors to its ranks. In his role, Hoffman will be responsible for portfolio structuring and analysis, in addition to providing timely information to clients.

Co-founders Robert and Thomas Fross said in a joint statement, “We are pleased that Paul has joined our team. His investment experience and insight will undoubtedly help Fross & Fross further its position as the gold standard in wealth management to the community in which we serve.”

Hoffman brings more than 25 years of investment experience working directly on Wall Street for top financial firms including: Goldman Sachs as Vice President of Fixed Income Currency and Commodities, AMBAC Securities as Chief Investment officer, TIAA-CREF as Director of Public Market Securities, and BNY Mellon as Portfolio Manager. Within the state of Florida, Hoffman was Senior Vice President of Investments and Interest Rate Risk for Citizens First Bank, and Treasurer of Gibraltar Private Bank.

Hoffman earned a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from New York Institute of Technology and is working towards an MBA at Hofstra University. His securities licenses include Series 7, 63, and 65.

Hoffman said, “I feel privileged to be continuing my career at Fross & Fross, a highly respected and nationally recognized wealth management firm, and to be working closely with Rob and Tom in order to further position the firm for growth and success. The firm's steady growth serves as a clear testimony of its exceptional client relationships and investment approach. I am eager to be a part of the firm's wealth management process.”

About Fross & Fross Wealth Management

Founded by Robert and Thomas Fross, Fross & Fross Wealth Management provides fee-only financial planning and independent wealth management services to clients locally as well as throughout the U.S. Comprehensive services and tools cover the spectrum of personal financial planning issues including retirement planning, estate and trust planning, insurance services, and tax solutions. The firm specializes in helping clients transition smoothly into retirement. For more information: http://www.frossandfross.com.

