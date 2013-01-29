Top New Jersey Dentist, Dr. Rubinov, is a Faculty Member at Esthetic Honor Program of NYU College of Dentistry This Year

One of New Jersey's Top 10 Doctors of Dental Surgery, Leonid Rubinov, announced that he would be teaching this upcoming year the prestigious Esthetic Honor Program of the College of Dentistry of New York University -- the biggest dental teaching institution in the country -- on a part-time basis.

With three degrees and 38 years of experience in the field of dentistry, Dr. Leonid Rubinov represents an inspiration for anyone interested in succeeding in this field. Although he enjoys practicing his profession at Real Smile Dental (http://www.realsmile.com), Dr. Rubinov also finds the time to participate in other activities involving the dentistry field and continuing education.

The top rated NJ dentist is a well-appreciated and active member of several professional associations, including the New Jersey Dental Association, American Dental Association, American Association for Functional Orthopedics and an instructor for the International Association for Orthopedics.

A graduate from NYU College of Dentistry himself, Dr. Rubinov was an assistant clinical professor and instructor at the International Department of the same college since 2006. During the 2012 - 2013 academic year, Dr. Rubinov PhD is teaching an Esthetic Honor Program for the regular students. This highly prestigious program accepts only 20 students from the last fourth year of the Dental School. There is a special selection process to participate in this program. Only students of the top 20 % of the class are allowed to apply to this program and lucky 20 students are selected through competitive process, which includes personal interview with the group of faculties, teaching in this program. Numerous students from the second and third years of the college are attending some of the clinical and theoretical events of this program in order to have better chance of being selected on the fourth year of their study in NYU College of Dentistry.

It is important to note that within the Esthetic Dentist Program, participants will undergo several lectures, case presentations and seminars. In addition, attendees will also be able to gain valuable clinical experience by treating a variety of patients under the direct supervision of Dr. Rubinov or other top practitioners in the aesthetic dentistry field.

Because the program addresses students, who are more advanced in their knowledge and clinical skills, it should not come as a surprise that the emphasis is placed on the clinical aspect of diagnosis and clinical treatment of the complex esthetic cases. Graduates of the Esthetic Honor Dentistry program will know exactly how to obtain the optimal results for their patients' particular needs, thanks to the rich hands-on experience they will accumulate through this program.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebdental/new-jersey/prweb10369170.htm