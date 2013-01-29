Care Coordination Leader Clarity Health Names New CFO and SVP of Operations

Jeff Groh joins executive team as organization positions for rapid growth

Clarity Health, a rapidly-growing provider of care coordination solutions for medical practices and health systems, today announced the appointment of Jeff Groh as chief financial officer (CFO) and senior vice president (SVP) of operations. In this role, Groh will work closely with Clarity CEO, Bill Bunker, to grow the company's operational capabilities and oversee financial management and administration.

As CFO, Groh will be responsible for building the operational and financial foundation necessary to support Clarity's growing customer base. As SVP of operations, Groh will be responsible for building a highly-efficient, world-class service center that underscores Clarity's commitment to exceptional customer service. Groh will also oversee Clarity's administrative functions, including the human resources and legal departments.

“Jeff is a proven leader who has the experience required to shepherd Clarity's finance and operations through the rapid growth we are experiencing,” said Bunker. “New Clarity product offerings, such as Emergency Department Notification and Surgery Authorizations, are creating increased growth for Clarity, particularly within health systems. Jeff's experience and background will be a tremendous asset to the organization as we continue to provide our customers the tools they need to deliver better, coordinated care for their patients.”

Groh brings more than 20 years of valuable software and SaaS experience to Clarity. Most recently as CFO of Vertafore, the leading provider of technology solutions to independent insurance agencies, Groh was responsible for raising over $2 billion in equity and debt financing, and served as a key member of the team that sold Vertafore to new investors for $1.5 billion. Earlier in his career, Groh served as CFO for Harland Financial Solutions, a leading supplier of software solutions to financial institutions, in addition he previously held executive positions at large public companies including General Electric, Bank One and BISYS, Inc.

About Clarity Health

Clarity Health is a leading provider of care coordination solutions for the healthcare industry. Clarity enables healthcare providers to more effectively manage care transitions to improve their business performance and the quality of patient care. Clarity's unique approach to care coordination enables healthcare providers to immediately realize the benefits of care coordination without prolonged and expensive investment in proprietary technology solutions. More information can be found at http://www.clarityhealth.com.

