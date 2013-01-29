Invoke Launches Invoke Labs as Product Incubator Arm

The award-winning digital innovation company that created HootSuite diversifies its offering by establishing distinct service and product divisions

From building groundbreaking tools like HootSuite to developing immersive online experiences for NBC's “The Voice,” Invoke has proven itself to be a pioneer in digital innovation.

Now the award-winning Vancouver, BC-based agency is intensifying its focus on product development with the establishment of a separate incubation company, Invoke Labs.

“Invoke Labs provides incubation services to technology start-ups with compelling ideas,” said COO Keith Ippel, who will manage Labs. “We want to help both Invoke Media and smart entrepreneurs turn ideas into reality, while providing opportunities for direct investment for investors in a diversified risk model.”

The digital services branch will be known as Invoke Media and will continue to serve as an interactive agency, providing strategy, design, development and go-to-market services for partner clients requiring custom service as well as Invoke Labs product companies.

Invoke has long prided itself on blending product innovation and creative services to provide unique and lasting value to the world's leading brands. The creation of a distinct incubation arm enables the company to deploy its resources more effectively and concentrate its efforts on developing products.

“At Invoke Labs, we look for smart people with compelling ideas that have a lot of potential. Combined with our culture and experience, we think we can help build some really amazing businesses,” said Invoke co-CEO David Tedman.

In addition to developing HootSuite, the social media management platform that is now its own company of over 200 employees, Invoke has developed Food.ee, a corporate food ordering service, and partnered to launch Sprout at Work, an enterprise software that integrates wellness into the workplace. This month, Invoke partnered with POS-REP to launch a social network for military veterans. Expect exciting news coming soon from highly anticipated start-ups memelabs and Quietly.

Invoke is a 40-person company headquartered in Vancouver, BC, with offices in Los Angeles and New York, co-founded by Tedman, Dario Meli and current HootSuite CEO Ryan Holmes. All three will serve on the advisory board of Labs, along with experienced angel investor Geoff Entress and Ernest Lang, founder of the Meritus Group of Companies.

About Invoke

Invoke is an award-winning digital innovation company that works with the world's leading brands to bring meaningful web and mobile social applications and digital experiences to life. Invoke was founded by David Tedman, Dario Meli and Ryan Holmes and is composed of Invoke Labs, an incubation company, and Invoke Media, a digital services branch. Together the three founders developed the leading social media dashboard HootSuite and built the first two million users in HootSuite's first 24 months. Invoke is a Facebook Preferred Marketing Developer with deep industry expertise and a successful track record of leading multichannel digital strategies for global brands such as AOL, NBC, The Walt Disney Company, Dove, EA, GAP, Wells Fargo, ViaCom, Jim Beam and Piaggio North America. Invoke is based in Vancouver, BC, with offices in New York and Los Angeles. For more information, visit http://www.invokemedia.com/ or email press(at)invokemedia(dot)com.

