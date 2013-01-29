Introducing Social Instinct: Provider of Social Media Solutions Blends Multilingual Human Moderation with Innovative Technology

Appen Butler Hill, a global pioneer in linguistic technology based in Sydney, Australia, announces the formation of Social Instinct, a company providing social media solutions to brands, agencies and publishers using a unique hybrid of expert human moderation and automated technology. Social Instinct will introduce a new social media technology platform in the first half of 2013.

Social Instinct, leveraging the language processing resources of parent company Appen Butler Hill (ABH), currently offers customers multilingual social media development, user-generated content moderation and curation, and brand crisis management.

ABH, which provides a comprehensive range of linguistic technology solutions to companies such as Microsoft, Google, Nuance and SAP, acquired two California companies to form Social Instinct: Kontribune, Inc., maker of an online solution that helps all types of communities engage their members through a unique story-telling approach, and Wikman Remer Consulting, a Ruby on Rails consultancy offering social media product development. Social Instinct is based in San Rafael, California.

"Social media is all about empowering conversation and engagement through voice, text and video. Our language processing expertise can detect the nuances of all multi-modal activity, nurturing it so participants want to stay involved, contribute or take action," says Lisa Braden-Harder, chief executive officer of ABH. “When combined with Social Instinct's technology, our customers can make full use of social media for increased engagement and profitability, without the pitfalls.”

New Social Media Platform Coming Spring, 2013 - Social Instinct will introduce a new social media technology platform in the first half of 2013. This proprietary social platform will allow brands and publishers to moderate and curate their user-generated content with accuracy and throughput not previously available. The platform will integrate ABH's crowd-based services to provide clients with a complete social media solution, as well as be available for partnerships with existing human moderation firms. The product will help companies easily connect and interact with customers or employees, encouraging them to contribute, share and take action in a way that is beneficial for their brands.

“Moving into social media services and products is a logical expansion for ABH since social communication is already at the heart of our business,” continued Lisa Braden-Harder. “We were very fortunate to have found two companies that share our core values and belief in the power of community.”

Paul Remer and Johan Wikman, founders of Kontribune and Wikman Remer Consulting, will remain as senior executives at Social Instinct. Both are veterans of the enterprise software and social media markets, with experience at companies such as Autodesk, Siterra, Piczo, Zynga and Lithium. Recently, they were principals of Keibi Technologies, a company that developed a successful platform for analyzing and ranking user-generated content.

“When we met with Lisa and the ABH team, it was clear that we shared a passion for the opportunities presented by combining technology and human judgment,” said Paul Remer, senior vice president of the new Social Instinct division. “Joining ABH gives us the resources and reach to offer our products and services to a whole new category of customers, as well as develop the next generation platform for social media engagement.”

About Appen Butler Hill - Appen Butler Hill is a global leader in the field of linguistic Solutions, serving companies in 60 countries and supporting over 100 languages. With expertise in Speech, Search and Text Analytics combined with major operations in the US and Australia, and local teams in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Africa, Appen Butler Hill provides clients with the highest quality language services and solutions.

