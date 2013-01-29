Tequity Advises qdata on Merger with Viascan Group

The merger of qdata Inc. with the Viascan Group Inc. has resulted in the creation of Canada's leading company in the barcoding, RFID, and wireless networking industry.

The newly merged company is Canada's only nationwide fully vertically integrated company with a complete offering for software, hardware, labels, integration, and support services in the industry. With 125 employees servicing more than 8,000 customers nationwide, the merged company is a premier reseller of all major brands in barcoding and supply chain solutions.

“Viascan and qdata share common values and company cultures. We will deploy qdata's services and solutions in all our manufacturing and warehousing facilities and this merger broadens our offerings to all our customers. We're also bringing aboard qdata's experienced management team and dedicated employees, and this, combined with our Viascan team, is making us poised for rapid growth,'' says Denis Kurdi, CEO of the Viascan Group. Gilles Gaudrealt, CFO at Viascan Group added, "This transaction will establish a strong financial base for the Viascan Group to execute the market consolidation strategy."

“We've created the most innovative integrated data collection company in Canada. This merger is about creating value for our customers, suppliers, and employees. It's a game changer and we're now a national player with unmatched product offerings, service, and support capabilities.'' added Jeff Lem, qdata President and newly named CIO and VP Systems & Solutions at the Viascan Group.

About Viascan Group Inc.

Viascan is a Canadian leader in data collection system and identification solutions. Founded in 1995, the company specializes in supply chain business process technologies and automated data collection systems. Viascan manufactures a full range of thermal transfer labels and ribbons. They also distribute printers, barcode readers, traceability RFID tags and readers, mobile computers, and wireless networks.

http://www.viascan.com

About qdata Inc.

Founded in 1993, qdata's solutions include inventory control software, RFID, barcoding equipment, and wireless networking infrastructure. With over a hundred manufacturer's certifications, qdata leads the industry with award winning solutions and unmatched service capabilities. Headquartered in Markham, Ontario qdata also has regional sales and service offices in Winnipeg and Vancouver.

http://www.qdata.com

About Tequity Inc.

Tequity helps the CEO's and shareholders of Software and Information Technology companies in the lower end of the middle-market with divestitures, acquisitions, valuations, and exit strategies. We are experienced in both domestic and cross-border transactions, and our vast network of industry contacts, knowledge of the market, and ability to identify and pursue the value of IP and other items that significantly impact valuation in knowledge-based businesses adds tremendous value to each of our engagements.

http://www.tequityinc.com.

