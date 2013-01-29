Action Services Group Announces Sign and Lighting Maintenance Service Agreement With Heartland Food Corporation

Service Covers 78 Burger King Units for Exterior Sign and Lighting Maintenance

Action Services Group, a national retail and commercial lighting, sign and electrical maintenance and service company announces a service agreement with Heartland Food Corp, the second largest Franchisees of the Burger King(R) Restaurant chain, to handle exterior sign and lighting maintenance.

The agreement covers quarterly sign exterior lighting maintenance as well as visual interior lighting inspections for all 78 unit locations located in the Nashville and Omaha markets under a fixed-cost monthly fee. It also includes on-call service between quarterly visits for all exterior signage and lightings as needed at no additional charge.

Action Services Group provides lighting, sign and electrical maintenance services, re-lamping and LED retrofit services to retail store chains and restaurant chains, commercial building operators and educational institutions across the United States and Canada. Using a proprietary, web based service management system, ServicePoint(SM) Solutions, Action Services Group stores and tracks all location asset data after the initial service call virtually eliminating return-trip service charges, tracks all product warranty information to maximize cost savings and measures each service call with a customer satisfaction survey at the site level. For more details, visit http://www.actionservicesgroup.com.

