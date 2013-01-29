EdGate and JES & Co. Announce Partnership

Correlation services by EdGate Correlation Services now available through JES & Co.

EdGate Correlation Services and JES & Co. announced today that they are partnering to offer correlation services to JES & Co.'s Achievement Standards Network (ASN) subscribers. Many of JES & Co.'s ASN users need help correlating resources to learning objectives such as the Common Core State Standards and want to make sure that ASN uniform resource identifiers (URIs) are used. EdGate will provide these ASN URIs in their correlations, allowing their customers to use the standards data openly in their education offerings. This partnership will make it easy for publishers to obtain a quality correlation and at the same time know that education stakeholders can make an association between content and assessments without paying for the exposure of learning objective identifiers.

Sandra Schugren, General Manager of EdGate Correlation Services, said "JES & Co has done great work in developing technology and partnerships to advance standards-based education. EdGate is very excited to join forces with JES & Co. Our partnership will provide more sophisticated and seamless integration of content and standards alignment into the changing digital classroom."

“I've known Sandra for many years and we have always had mutual respect for each other's work,” explained Diny Golder, JES & Co.'s executive director. “Using ASN data in EdGate's correlations helps the ASN's widespread distribution, EdGate's customer base and of course the education community that needs to blend open source and proprietary education content.”

About EdGate

Founded in 1997, EdGate Correlation Services is committed to delivering the highest level of service and data products to educational publishers. EdGate's Standards Repository tracks standards from around the world and includes all subjects for U.S. states and Common Core standards correlation, as well as Common Core standards adopted by individual states. EdGate's subject area experts align material from 200 publishers and content providers, including Apex Learning, Films Media Group, Encyclopedia Britannica, National Geographic, Texas Instruments, NBC News, Library of Congress and the Smithsonian. EdGate also manages the powerful Curriculum Matrix® product, which is a teacher-friendly curriculum management tool. For more information, please visit http://www.edgate.com or http://correlation.edgate.com.

About JES & Co.

JES & Co., a publicly funded 501(c)(3) education research/development organization, is a world leader in the development and deployment of education programs based on open standards. With over 20 years of experience in interoperability and portability of educational resources, organizations around the world come to JES & Co. for leadership and guidance. For more information visit: http://www.JESandCo.org.

About the Achievement Standards Network

The Achievement Standards Network (ASN) is an open framework for the representation of educational expectations. The ASN provides for: (1) the text of an educational expectation; (2) rich metadata describing that expectation and its context; and (3) a description of relationships between the expectation being described and other related expectations. The ASN provides both a resolution service that returns machine readable text and associated metadata, and Web Services that ease the network distribution of the achievement standards data. JES & Co. is the home for ASN-US, an open source repository of state and national education standards. Visit the ASN at: asn.jesandco.org.

