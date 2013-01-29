Online Driver Training Provider I DRIVE SAFELY Announces New CEO

The nations largest online driving school, I DRIVE SAFELY, welcomes veteran CEO George Montgomery to their management team.

I DRIVE SAFELY, the leading provider of online defensive driving training and first time driver education, announced that George Montgomery has joined the company and will serve as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The announcement comes during a period of expansion of the company's management team following the investment by CIP Capital in the middle of 2012 to provide growth capital for the company. The Chief Financial Officer (CFO) George Harbison was added to the team in July 2012 and the company is currently searching for a Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Montgomery previously served as the CEO of the Taylor Made Golf Company, where he helped grow the company from $70 Million to $400 Million in revenue between 1992 and 1999. He also served as CEO of US Education Corporation between 2002 and 2011, where he helped grow revenue from $12 Million to $190 Million.

The veteran CEO said that he became attracted to the company because of the passion of I DRIVE SAFELY'S founding partners Rick Hernandez and Gari Garimella, as well as its mission to improve driver education and safety.

“I met Rick and Gari a little over a year ago, while the company was in the process of looking for outside investors. I was immediately attracted to them because of their knowledge and passion about the sector. It's exciting to be able to work with high quality people and make a difference in the world. We can help save people's lives,” he said.

Montgomery believes that the customer-focused strategy that helped him grow businesses in the past will be successful at I DRIVE SAFELY. “By helping your customers, you follow behind them,” he asserted. “The philosophy is: quality leads to growth. That is the same philosophy we will apply here.”

Founding partners Gari Garimella and Rick Hernandez believe that Montgomery will be a major asset in helping the company grow.

“We welcome George to the I DRIVE SAFELY team, and believe this partnership adds significant value and depth to the company's executive team,” said Hernandez. “We're very excited to have someone of George's caliber in the organization, and I look forward to his contributions and leadership.”

Garimella stated, “George is a very successful CEO, and we are glad to have him lead I DRIVE SAFELY to the next level of success. I DRIVE SAFELY has experienced significant growth in the last five years, and George's experience with building and scaling high-growth companies will be invaluable to the team. “

About I DRIVE SAFELY

I DRIVE SAFELY is the industry-leading provider of online defensive driver training. The company's products include driver improvement products for people who have received a traffic ticket or want to reduce their auto insurance premiums, driver's education for teens who want to earn their driver's permit or license, and Mature driving programs for drivers 55 and older. I DRIVE SAFELY was founded in 1998 in Vista, CA and serves drivers across the United States.

About CIP Capital

CIP Capital is a New York based private equity firm focused on investing in growth-oriented, middle-market companies across the Business Information and Outsourced Services markets in North America. The fund seeks to invest in proven, profitable businesses that provide their customer bases with critical information, proprietary content and value-added outsourced services. Targeted sectors for investment include: B2B information management, marketing services, business process outsourcing and knowledge services.

