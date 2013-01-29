Awesome Foundation Newmarket Welcomes New Trustee

The Newmarket Chapter of the Awesome Foundation is pleased to announce the addition of Mr. Michael Croxon to the Board of Trustees and contributor to the Newmarket Chapter.

The Newmarket Chapter of the Awesome Foundation is a community-based giving circle. It is an offshoot of the Newmarket Chamber of Commerce Prosperity Round Table Program, which includes representatives from business, education, social services, government, health, culture and recreation, who share ideas and priorities for creating the social conditions to support innovation, and to foster opportunities to drive prosperity.

“Michael is a long-time friend of the Awesome Foundation who has been eagerly anticipating inclusion as a Trustee of the Newmarket Chapter of the Foundation. He is a local business man who has pledged himself to helping the community, as have all of the Trustees we welcome Michael with open arms,” said Mr. John Lusink, Managing Partner of Royal LePage York North Realty and fellow Trustee of the Awesome Foundation Newmarket Chapter.

The Newmarket Chapter of the Awesome Foundation awards monthly grants to individuals and groups who have developed ideas designed to help their community by initiating or expanding community-based programs to further improvement of neighborhoods, youth programs, and education. The $1000 monthly grants are contributed by the Trustees of the Newmarket Chapter and are awarded at the beginning of each month.

In 2012, the year of the Chapter's inception, a total of six grants were awarded to local citizens, one for each month of the new Chapter's existence.

Trustees of the Awesome Foundation, Newmarket Chapter include, Mr. John Lusink, Royal LePage York North Realty; Mr. Gerry Anthony, Gerry Anthony Private Equity Lending; Ms. Maureen Burleson, The Montana Group; Mr. Rob Chaggares, Chaggares & Bonhomme Chartered Accountants; Ms. Kirsten Eastwood, Women's Centre of York Region; Mr. Michael Croxon, Owner of New Roads GM Dealership, Newmarket; Ms. Debra Scott, Newmarket Chamber of Commerce; Mr. Neil Stratton, Scotia McLeod; Ms. Veronica Williams, SNAP Newmarket; Ms. Jackie Playter.

The Newmarket Chapter of the Awesome Foundation awards $1000 each month to individuals or organizations that promote prosperity, education, community involvement and education to the youth of Newmarket. No idea is too small for consideration and all are encouraged to apply. Individuals or groups can apply through an online application at Awesome Foundation, Newmarket Chapter.

