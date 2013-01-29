Carian College Advisors and Veritas Prep Announce Strategic Partnership

Two Industry Leaders Come Together to Assist UAE Students Interested in Applying to US Undergraduate and MBA Programs

Carian College Advisors, Dubai's leading independent US university educational consultancy, and Veritas Prep, the global leader in SAT/GMAT preparatory courses, have announced a strategic partnership in the UAE. The two companies will work together to promote each other's services through cross-marketing campaigns and exclusive referral discounts. “We are very excited to work with Veritas Prep, as they are the industry leaders in what they do and we would like to think of ourselves as the same,” says Peter Davos of Carian College Advisors. “Both our companies are committed to delivering results, exceeding expectations, and setting the standard for excellence in what we do,” he adds.

Each of Carian College Advisors' team members possesses a Master's Degrees from Harvard University and has academic and professional experience in counseling students intent on studying at US universities. “We have visited dozens of American campuses and promote the philosophy of finding the proper ‘fit' for each and every student. We are completely independent, never accept referral fees from universities, and adhere to the industry's highest ethical standards,” says Davos. Every Veritas Prep instructors has scored in the 99th percentile on an official GMAT or SAT and each goes through a rigorous training program. Additionally, Veritas Prep offers the industry's best guarantee: if a student's score does not go up from a previous SAT, converted PSAT, or GMAT exam, Veritas Prep will refund the entire course cost and the student can take the full course again at no extra charge.

Carian College Advisors offers all students a 5% discount off Veritas Prep online courses by accessing a unique link through http://www.carianet.com. Students that sign up for a comprehensive counseling package of twenty hours or more with Carian College Advisors will also receive twenty hours of free online SAT preparation with Veritas Prep.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10336190.htm