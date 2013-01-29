American Cruise Lines Welcomes Wave Season 2013

A strong start to the season, American Cruise Lines experiences record sales

American Cruise Lines (http://www.americancruiselines.com), the largest U.S. cruise company, announced today record sales at the start of what it is predicting will be its strongest Wave Season to date. Each of the past four weeks has broken previous company sales records during Wave Season, with last week being the most successful sales week in the company's entire history.

“We predicted sales growth this year with a full second season on the Mississippi and the addition of our new Puget Sound itinerary,” said Timothy Beebe, Vice President of American Cruise Lines. “It's been even more significant than we had hoped. We'll be adding additional cruises on our most popular itineraries to meet the demand.”

Beebe attributes the sales growth to a number of important factors, the largest of which may be American Cruise Lines' growing number of relationships with travel agents, both in the U.S. and abroad. “We are working with more new travel agents and our existing travel partners are booking more cruises than ever,” said Beebe.

In addition to a growing agent community, repeat customer rates have reached an all-time high, with more guests taking advantage of the renewed loyalty program, The Eagle Society. The program now features new premium benefits such as complimentary cruises and shore excursions.

As sales continue to grow, so is the company's offering. The growth is highlighted by the success of American Cruise Lines' recent expansion to the Mississippi River with its brand new paddelwheeler, Queen of the Mississippi, which will enter a full second season in March. Additionally, the company's newest itinerary, Puget Sound & San Juan Islands, will debut this spring with roundtrip sailings from Seattle beginning in April. An assortment of new theme cruises have been added to the 2013 schedule as well.

