Protect America is Raising Awareness for National Volunteer Blood Donor Month

Protect America, Inc., a national wireless home security provider is holding a blood drive to promote National Volunteer Blood Donor Month.

January marks the annual celebration of National Volunteer Blood Donor Month. It is a time to raise awareness and honor those individuals who save lives of patients through the selfless act of blood donation.

Blood is vital for children and adults who are living with cancer, having surgery, surviving a car accident, or recovering from other illnesses or injuries. Protect America is holding the blood drive for its team members and raising awareness for the cause within the company.

Blood Center staff encourages everyone to donate once a quarter. Some people may even be eligible to donate more frequently. After you donate blood, your body replaces the plasma or liquid component of your blood within 24 hours. It takes two weeks or longer for your body to create and replace the red blood cells you give.

“Raising awareness for causes within our company is important,” said Kristen Hobaica, spokesperson of Protect America. “We strive to provide our team members at Protect America various positive events. Our goal as a company is to make a significant impact in our community.”

The Austin, Texas based company plans to stay involved in more volunteering events to help others. Along with volunteering, Protect America is active with helping charities and other nonprofits around the country.

Protect America is sharing their success with others and is making a positive impact around their community. The blood drive is scheduled for Tuesday, January 29th at 2:00 pm in the parking lot at Protect America's headquarters. The blood drive will benefit The Blood Center of Central Texas.

