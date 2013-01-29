Ongoing Operations now hosts virtual desktop applications that are compatible with Windows systems.

Ongoing Operations now hosts virtual desktop applications that are compatible with Windows systems. Offering many choices to meet the specific business needs of their clients, Ongoing Operations offers a comprehensive suite of applications that are compatible with a Windows system. The custom applications provided to their clients include accounting systems, document management, payroll software, SharePoint portal server, customer relationship management software, Oracle, SQL or other databases and proprietary software. Each user will receive the latest version of these applications and when they need to be upgraded; there will be no additional charge. For further details regarding Virtual Desktop Hosting, send an email to info (at) ongoingoperations (dot) com.

Clients who partner with Ongoing Operations for virtual desktop hosting will receive many benefits. Accessibility will never be a problem because clients will be able to access their desktop anywhere and at any time. Clients will also be able to connect to any of their devices with an internet connection.

Hands-on management time will be significantly reduced as well. Time and effort for ordering, supporting, maintaining and disposing of server equipment will be eliminated with the use of Virtual Desktop Hosting. Customizing a desktop is easier to do because they are designed and configured to meet a client's specific needs.

Customers of Ongoing Operations will never have to worry about the security and protection of their virtual desktop. Their information will be protected from loss, unauthorized access and from environmental conditions that could impact availability. Ongoing Operation's certifications to validate processes, protocols and environment meet the strict compliance requirements of PCI, SAS 70/SSAE 16.

About the Company:

Ongoing Operations was formed in 2005 by a group of credit unions in the Washington, DC metropolitan area looking for better business continuity and credit union disaster recovery solutions. The CUSO has grown from serving a handful of local organizations to over 300 clients nationwide. As disaster recovery and business continuity have evolved, so have their solutions. Over the years they have developed a complete range of solutions including a hands-on professional services team to conduct the initial business impact analysis (BIA,) ongoing plan development, the web-based CU Recover platform, the latest in offsite data backup and recovery solutions, connectivity to critical third parties, data center space, and a dedicated workspace.

Ongoing Operations has an expert team of support staff available at all times to assist with a customer's needs. For more information on server backup solutions, visit http://ongoingoperations.com/ or call 877-552-7892.

