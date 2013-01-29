Industrial Magnetics, Inc. Announces Record Orders in 2012

Industrial Magnetics, Inc., a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative magnetic lifting, fixturing, conveying and magnetic separation solutions for a wide variety of industries, is pleased to announce that the company booked 12,134 orders in 2012, setting a record high.

“We're thrilled to announce another record year for IMI in both number of orders and total sales", states IMI's General Manager, Dennis O'Leary. “Our dedication to providing the right product for the application, at the right time for our customer has been an integral part of our success.”

Bud Shear, President, adds, “We are extremely grateful to our customers, suppliers and employees who support our mission of being an organization that's recognized for product quality, ethical values and expertise, as well as the best source of creative solutions and products in the industries and markets we serve. We're looking forward to what's already starting out as another promising year.”

Since 1961, Industrial Magnetics, Inc. has been an industry leader in providing innovative permanent and electromagnetic solutions to meet the exact needs of applications in the automotive, appliance, metalworking, food processing, packaging, aggregate, mining, recycling industries and more. For additional information, or to request a catalog, visit IMI online at http://www.magnetics.com, or call 231.582.3100 or send your request via U.S. Mail to: 1385 M-75 S., Boyne City, MI 49712 USA.

