New ETL Functionality in Galileo Performance Monitoring Tool Delivers Deeper Server and Storage Analysis

Latest release also adds CPU charting detail, upgrades security

Galileo Performance Explorer™, a cloud-based performance monitoring tool for server and storage systems, created by the ATS Group, now offers quicker access, improved performance, and upgraded security for IT analysis and capacity planning.

The latest release incorporates an extensively revamped Extract-Transfer-Load (ETL) process that enhances the speed of access to user data as the result of shared code across multiple modules, automatic error handling, and numerous optimizations. “We originally addressed the ETL process to create a solid basis for future module development,” says Tim Conley, co-founder and principal partner for the ATS Group, “but it benefits our current users, as well.”

Additional features in the new release include:



New references to “active CPUs” in CPU performance graphs to present a more thorough profile of infrastructure utilization in Galileo's library of 100+ server-related charts

Enhancements to Galileo's password policy to improve access security

Changes that allow Galileo to be FIPS compliant (Federal Information Processing Standard)

Additional upgrades to optimize third-party libraries used by Galileo

As a cloud-based service, Galileo provides universal access to IT server and storage analysis from any browser window. This includes instant access to the latest updates—like our upcoming DS3/4/5K storage module—for every current Galileo user, as well as anyone wanting to explore the tool under a FREE 30-Day Trial. Users across service, manufacturing, and retail industries have used Galileo to consolidate performance analysis into one tool, reduce administrative time devoted to that analysis, and prevent unnecessary expenditures.

About Galileo Performance Explorer

Created and supported by ATS Group, Galileo Performance Explorer™ improves IT utilization and capacity planning with convenient cloud-based performance monitoring. Galileo delivers hundreds of analytical perspectives on server and storage hardware and virtualization environments for key decision makers. These deeper insights go far beyond reactive alarms to support optimal performance of physical and virtual servers and storage, supporting IBM® AIX®, Linux®, Windows®, and IBM® SVC and Storwize® V7000 storage. Built on an innovative SaaS architecture, Galileo installs in minutes without onsite data or expensive hardware requirements. Automatic collection of real-time data and quick, easy, graphical reporting via an intuitive web interface offers access to custom dashboards with full drilldown into data details, anywhere, anytime. Galileo empowers users from IT administrators to C-level management at mid-size to Fortune 100 companies including leaders in security-sensitive industries.

For a free 30-day trial using your own data, visit http://www.GalileoSuite.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebperformance-monitoring/server-storage-systems/prweb10370741.htm