Frank Perlmutter to Assess Major Business Continuity Compliance Standards in DRJ Webinar Series

ResilienceONE® BCM software co-creator to discuss the creation strategy of the BCP Genome he co-authored

Frank Perlmutter (CBCP) (MBCI), president and co-founder of Strategic BCP®, will present a one-hour Webinar—“Business Continuity Standards Untangled: Deciphering Confusing and Overlapping Requirements, Using the BCP Genome”—as part of the popular Disaster Recovery Journal (DRJ) Webinar Series.

The session, scheduled for February 13 at 2:00 pm (EST), will examine a broad range of existing standards—including ISO, FFIEC, NIST, NFPA, Basel II, COSO, COBIT and others—with emphasis on the relative focus and strengths of the various standards. It will also address voluntary vs. mandatory standards, the benefits of adhering to multiple standards instead of a single standard, and related considerations in preparing for a continuity plan audit.

The keystone of the Webinar is the BCP Genome, an effort undertaken by Strategic BCP to map 16 major business continuity standards against 101 specific criteria across eight major areas of business continuity. “One immediately recognizable impact of the BCP Genome is that it shows how much each standard differs from the others, and how no single standard addresses all aspects of continuity practices,” notes Perlmutter. “This underscores the importance of working toward multiple standards—ideally all of them—instead of just a single standard.” According to Perlmutter, the single most comprehensive standard addresses only about 70% of the common factors in the BCP Genome, which forms the backbone for Strategic BCP's ResilienceONE BCM software.

Compare ResilienceONE BCM Software capabilities, and its 100% compliance with the BCP Genome

