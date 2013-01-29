Echo to Lead Industry Discussion on the Future of Social TV at SXSW 2013

Panelists include experts from ESPN, USA Network and The Next Web

Echo, the first and largest real-time web platform provider, today announced that it is leading a discussion on the future of Social TV at SXSW 2013. Titled Death of the Couch Potato, The Future of Social TV, the panel will feature perspectives from digital executives, journalists and show talent on the state of the Social TV industry in 2013.

According to Nielsen, over 85% of consumers use a second screen device while watching television, opening up a treasure trove of opportunities for both networks and advertisers. For the first time since television's inception, content producers have the ability to engage directly with audiences while they're watching television, connecting the online and offline worlds to drive deeper engagement and loyalty. This panel will explore a broad spectrum of approaches to determine which strategies are most effective and where this rapidly evolving landscape is heading in 2013.

Date/Time: Sunday, March 11, 5:00pm – 6:00pm

Location: Austin Convention Center, Room 18ABCD

Title: Death of the Couch Potato: The Future of Social TV

Description:

Steve Jobs was famously quoted as saying “You watch television to turn your brain off and you work on your computer when you want to turn your brain on.” The rapidly evolving field of Social TV is turning the belief that television is a passive viewing activity on its head. This panel will explore how some of the hottest brands in television are leveraging social TV to transform the viewing experience, re-shape content development and generate new revenue streams.

Moderator:

Jason Hoch, SVP of Customer Strategy and Product Marketing, Echo

Panelists:

Jesse Redniss, SVP of Digital, USA Network

Laura Gentile, Vice President, espnW, ESPN

Hermione Way, Silicon Valley Video Director, The Next Web; Star, Bravo's Reality TV Show: Start-ups: Silicon Valley

Session Details/Add to Your Schedule:

http://schedule.sxsw.com/2013/events/event_IAP6491

