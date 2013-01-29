Tresys Technology Announces XD Air Portable Media Control Device Availability on GSA Schedule 70

Agreement provides U.S. government customers and integrators streamlined access to critical security solution

Tresys Technology, a provider of technology and engineering services for customers with high-security requirements, today announced that Tresys XD Air™ [USG program name FiST] assured airgap transfer solution is now available to government markets through Winvale's GSA Schedule 70 Contract. Tresys has partnered with Winvale, one of the premier government-focused solutions providers in the United States, to expand its IT portfolio for Federal, state, and local government customers. Offering XD Air on the contract provides government end-users and integrators a straightforward and expeditious channel to obtain the file sanitization tool at pre-negotiated and approved rates.

XD Air is a kiosk-based tool that enforces the only operating policy that can protect an environment from Zero-Day malware exploits—permitting only known good content to enter a facility, network, or system. By contrast, conventional anti-virus and anti-malware identify known bad, which leaves the system vulnerable to exploits that have never before been seen.

XD Air is also the only U.S. Cyber Command-approved tool for the transfer of classified data using portable media. [U.S. DoD personnel may request specific guidance document USCYBERCOM through official channels.] Because of its capabilities to examine the most atomic level of complex files and report issues as well as conduct dirty/clean word searching through all elements, XD Air is also commonly used in support of reliable human review for materials moving across security domains. Customers are able to buy XD Air as well as product software maintenance and support renewal plans through the Winvale agreement effective immediately.

“Tresys has been known for many years as the industry partner who solves the hard Cross Domain problems faced by our customers in the Defense and Intelligence communities,” said Tresys CEO Gary Latham. “As we continue to develop solutions to meet these and emerging challenges, we also want to make those solutions as accessible and efficient to obtain by our customers as possible. Tresys remains committed to providing the added value to which our customers are accustomed at competitive rates that help them meet the budgetary requirements they must address.”

"For more than 10 years, we've offered proven solutions to the public sector, and we feel that Tresys XD Air provides organizations the opportunity to meet agency-wide goals and improve operational efficiencies," said Kevin Lancaster, Winvale Managing Partner. "Because IT security is so mission-critical for public sector organizations, it is important that they have a streamlined way to obtain the tools they need to transfer sensitive and classified data using portable media while still protecting their networks against exploits. XD Air is just the solution that our government customers require."

XD Air and required software renewal maintenance can be procured via GSA Schedule GS-35F-0074S, SIN 132-8, Part # XD-A (XD Air product) and SIN 132-12, Part # XD-A_M (XD Air maintenance). For immediate orders or procurement support, please call 202-296-5505 or email sales(at)winvale(dot)com.

About Tresys Technology

Based in Columbia, Maryland, with offices in Ashburn, VA, Tresys Technology solves the most complex information security problems for a wide array of defense, intelligence, and commercial customers. Tresys provides innovative product and services solutions for hard problems in Cross Domain, Deep Content Inspection, secure operating systems—including SELinux—mobile devices and OSs, and software assurance. Our knowledge of the secure design, certification, and accreditation of complicated custom hardware and software solutions, combined with insight into the sophisticated requirements of our customers, allows us to deliver innovative solutions to modern security challenges. The experience gained from solving real-world problems has enabled Tresys to develop industry-leading and authoritative services. For more information, visit: http://www.tresys.com.

About Winvale

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., Winvale brings together best of breed technologies, domain expertise, and professional services to provide high-impact solutions for government. For our commercial clients, we provide revenue generating services to create a sustainable strategy for growth. For government customers, we offer the latest products and solutions through a wide variety of contract vehicles. Winvale brings practical and real world experience to every customer engagement. For more information, visit: http://www.winvale.com.

