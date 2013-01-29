CloudMom.com Parenting Videos Featured on FamilyEducation

Popular Parenting Site Expands Resources for New Parents With Helpful, How-to Videos

FamilyEducation.com is now featuring helpful video guides for parents from the newly launched, growing how-to video site,“CloudMom.com,” to offer frazzled new mothers – and fathers – the advice and tips they need to navigate baby's first year, as well as the toddler and preschool years. These informative, relatable videos expand the popular parenting site's extensive collection of information for parents of young children, ranging from tips on feeding and nutrition and general child care, to the best activities and gear for babies and toddlers.

In these engaging videos, CloudMom.com's Melissa Lawrence, a funny and honest mom of five young children, offers her hands-on expertise on everything from how to start a baby on solid foods to how to assemble a Pack ‘N Play.

"Bringing a new baby home is a joyous occasion, but every parent will tell you that it can be overwhelming," said Jess M. Brallier, publisher, FamilyEducation. "The CloudMom videos featured on our site will provide new parents with quick and easy answers to the many 'what do I do now?' questions that arise in the early years of parenting."

One of the first – and most frequent tasks – new parents encounter is diaper changing. In the video, "How to Change a Baby's Diaper," CloudMom shares a quick, easy method for diaper changes with small babies.

Many babies only sleep well when swaddled, and in the video,"How to Swaddle a Baby," CloudMom guides parents as they properly wrap a wiggly newborn in a blanket.

For breastfeeding moms, CloudMom's video,"Storing Breast Milk: How to Freeze and Thaw," features the American Academy of Pediatrics guidelines for safely and properly storing, refrigerating and freezing, and then thawing and warming breast milk. For parents who choose to feed their baby formula, CloudMom's video, "What You Need to Know About Formula Feeding," is helpful in explaining how to choose a formula, as well as the basics of formula preparation and feeding guidelines.

CloudMom's videos also help parents make decisions about the best items to purchase for their new babies. For example, videos reviewing several different types of strollers will help new parents determine which will work best for their growing families.

"I'm delighted about this exciting new alliance," said CloudMom's Co-Founder & CEO Melissa Lawrence. "CloudMom's fun, practical how-to video guides are a perfect complement to the wonderful materials offered on FamilyEducation. We are thrilled to be sharing some of the most popular videos from CloudMom's library of over 250 video guides for moms with the loyal audience of this prestigious online resource.”

About Family Education (FamilyEducation.com)

FamilyEducation is the leading online publisher of practical parenting guidance, expert family advice, printables, skill-building exercises and activities for children. FamilyEducation is dedicated to educating parents and parents-to-be, so they can raise healthy, educated and well-rounded children.

FamilyEducation is a part of Pearson, the world's largest integrated education company. Pearson's other primary operations include the Financial Times Group and the Penguin Group. Follow FamilyEducationOfficial on Facebook.

About CloudMom (CloudMom.Com)

Newly launched CloudMom.com brings fun, practical parenting tips and baby advice for the modern mom, whether she is pregnant, a new mom, or a mom of older kids. Hosted by Melissa Lawrence, a friendly, reassuring mom of five, CloudMom.com offers a fresh, personal take on parenting advice through its honest and humorous personal stories and nearly 250 how-to video guides for moms. Follow CloudMom.com on Facebook and Twitter @CloudMom.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10362096.htm