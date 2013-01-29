Tile Optima named Preferred Vendor for Hilton , Vendor rating from Hilton Hotels Corporation. According to representatives from Hilton, Tile Optima has received outstanding ratings and endorsements for quality products and excellent service from Managers, Owners and General Contractors that has resulted in Tile Optima being included in the coveted Hilton Suppliers Connection program.

The ability to adapt to demanding schedules and provide contemporary tile and stone solutions for every hospitality need has earned Tile Optima a Preferred Vendor rating from Hilton Hotels Corporation.

Tile Optima is now a leading provider of porcelain tile and stone, and I am confident that our quality and service far outweighs that of the competition," said Matt Kline, VP of Sales for Tile Optima USA. "We are honored to be partnered with such a distinctive and well respected hotel company."

Please visit Tile Optima USA at the 2013 Surfaces Tradeshow, Las Vegas, Nevada – January 29, 2013 or Coverings 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information about Tile Optima USA products, please visit http://www.tileoptima.com .

Contact: Matt Kline, Cell -703-862-6785/ mkline(at)tileoptima(dot)com

