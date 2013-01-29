Be Your Own Guru: Introducing The Prime Method - Move, Munch and Mind Your Way to Better Health with New Online Fitness Program

Introducing the new way for maintaining complete wellness, The Prime Method, an innovative online fitness platform centered on vitality, energy and optimizing one's life inspiring individuals to be their own fitness guru.

Introducing the new way for maintaining complete wellness, The Prime Method, an innovative online fitness platform centered on vitality, energy and optimizing one's life and inspiring individuals to be their own fitness guru. The brainchild of expert trainers Jennifer Devillers and Jolie Kobrinsky, The Prime Method is a long term holistic health plan for real people who seek total body transformation through intelligent movement, eating well, and nurturing the mind. Utilizing primal, simple tools such as bodyweight, clubs, kettle bells and yoga, The Prime Method empowers members to become their own personal trainers. By means of well-rounded workouts, customized nutritional plans and comprehensive progress reporting, users are able to achieve optimal results, whether at home or on-the-go.

Prime Method is the culmination of founders Jennifer Devillers and Jolie Kobrinsky's extensive research to remove the guesswork out of obtaining a balanced lifestyle. Eliminating the need for a costly, live personal trainer, the program is formatted as an ongoing stream of 28-day challenges enabling participants to measure their successes, re-commit and progress to the next level. Available at a user's fingertips, Prime Method is ideal for the discerning member who seeks a fitness environment focused on their unique needs and schedules.

“At our core we're focused not just on helping users tone up, we're focused on building their self-awareness and self discipline through guidance and support within our community every single day,” said Jolie Kobrinsky, co-founder and master trainer, The Prime Method. “The Prime Method essentially gives members the reins to become their own personal training guru by tracking workouts, food intake and sleep patterns. It's the total health plan for busy professionals, working mothers or stay-at-home parents who desire efficient, intuitive workouts to obtain a firm, flexible and injury-free body.”

“Each of the three components of our workouts – warm up, work out and cool down – encompass balance and safety so that users remain engaged and energized. There are no mind-numbing reps in front of the mirror – instead we provide refreshing follow-alongs with intervals to build muscle, enhance mobility, increase flexibility while simultaneously developing cardiovascular endurance,” said Jen DeVilliers, co-founder and master trainer, The Prime Method.

Prime Method Program Overview:



Unlimited exercise plans custom designed for each member

24/7 access to follow along videos of each exercise and entire routines

Live streaming of classes at the The Prime Method Headquarters

Custom designed nutrition plan for each member

Hundreds of delicious recipes for all dietary needs

Comprehensive Tracking and instant feedback

Manage sleep quality, stress and total well-being

Tools to enhance overall lifestyle and complete wellness

Find patterns in sleep quality, hormones levels and identify solutions

Package pricing ranges from an affordable $29.99-69.99 per member each month, with corporate solutions available. Each package includes a personal 30-minute new member evaluation with the Prime Method founders and every member also receives daily tracking and comprehensive progress reporting on their exercise, nutrition plan and management of total well-being.

http://www.theprimemethod.com

Public Relations contact:

Amy Cunha

BigPicture PR

(415) 362-2085

amy(at)bigpicpr(dot)com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10372103.htm