Study Aid Manufacturer Study Buddy Announces New Product Packaging Partnership with Assemblies Unlimited, Inc.

Makers of Study Buddy™ Team With Packaging Leader Assemblies Unlimited

(January 30th, 2013) - It was announced today that Brainiac Supplements, LLC, the makers of Study Buddy™, an increasingly popular nutrient-based study pill, has partnered with North American packaging leader, Assemblies Unlimited. The partnership has already produced a redesigned package and counter display for Study Buddy™.

"We knew Study Buddy™ was typically seen in POP counter displays," stated Randy Shaw of Assemblies Unlimited, "however, the flexible paper-based pouch material they were using for packaging often showed creases and other imperfections. Brainiac Supplements was interested in finding a packaging partner that understood the current challenges of an effective counter-display, and our experience with custom packaging played a key role in making this partnership possible."

As their first project, Assemblies Unlimited redesigned the packaging for Study Buddy™, incorporating a blister package that radically improved the presentation of the capsules. The redesigned counter displays created by Assemblies Unlimited employed die-cut inserts to ensure forward-facing product and improve access to each blister packet. As a result, Brainiac Supplements reported increased sales in Study Buddy™ from college stores that retail their product.

"We chose to partner with Assemblies Unlimited because of their ability to create custom packaging that would more accurately reflect our brand," stated Tyler Johansen, CEO of Brainiac Supplements. "We couldn't be more pleased. As a packaging partner, they offer us invaluable insight earned from more than a decade as the leader in their industry. Randy Shaw and his team at Assemblies get perfect marks on this one. We're excited to see how our partnership evolves in the future."

"Through good communication, design support and deep knowledge of packaging trends we were able to help Brainiac Supplements meet their manufacturing deadlines and re-release this popular dietary supplement," stated Shaw. "We're proud our work played an essential role in helping grow the Study Buddy™ brand. We look forward to helping Tyler Johansen and Brainiac Supplements commercialize additional product lines.”

About Study Buddy™: Study Buddy™ is a doctor recommended, nutrient-based study aid made with natural ingredients. Each 2-capsule serving is designed to enhance memory, concentration and focus. This is especially relevant in the life of a student, where attending class, completing assignments, preparing for exams and giving presentations are everyday activities. With so many academic, economic and social pressures facing today's students, Study Buddy™ ensures students have the proper nutrients needed to be successful in their studies.

About Assemblies Unlimited Inc.

Assemblies Unlimited Inc. was started in 1993 as a network of contract suppliers with capabilities in packaging, hand assembly and fulfillment services. As demand for outsourced packaging grew, Assemblies Unlimited rose to the leading edge of the industry, consolidating experts into specialized plants located across North America. Offering blister packaging, clamshell assembly and sealing, high-speed pouching, cartoning, food packaging, tube and bottle filling, POP display assembly, gift sets, kitting, shrink wrapping, cello wrapping, pick-and-pack fulfillment and more, current plant certifications include AIB, SQF, IFS, GFSI, Organic, and Kosher. Visit online at http://www.assemblies.com.

Assemblies Unlimited Inc

143 Covington Drive

Bloomingdale, IL, 60108

Phone: (630) 980-0200

Fax: (630) 980-0298

sales (at) assemblies (dot) com

Brainiac Supplements, LLC

8500 E. Old Vail Road

Tucson, Arizona, 85747

Phone Number:(855) 55-BUDDY 28339

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10372093.htm