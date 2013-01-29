Tijuana EDC Business Center Will Be Home to San Diego Mayor Bob Filner's Bi-national Affairs Office in Tijuana

The office will facilitate cross border collaboration in economic development, transportation infrastructure, environment, arts and culture.

San Diego Mayor announced the opening of his office during the Tijuana EDC bimonthly meeting that was also attended by Tijuana's Mayor, Carlos Bustamante. Mayor Filner commented that both Mayors face the challenge of making their Legislative and Federal authorities understand the integration that exists between the two cities “Our policies are not aligned with the socioeconomic and social reality of our border; we not only share a common border, but we are connected economically, culturally and environmentally."

He pledged to work together towards making the San Diego-Tijuana region the most efficient and dynamic center of the U.S. Mexico Border. This closer cooperation will emphasize attracting foreign investment to the region; the idea is to market Tijuana and San Diego as one with complimentary capabilities, and position the CaliBaja Mega-region among the top places to invest worldwide.

Mario Lopez recently named as Director of Bi-national Affairs, will be the head of the San Diego office in Tijuana. He will be focused on issues such as border crossings, economic development, water and sewage, infrastructure, and education, among others.

David Mayagoitia, Chairman of the Tijuana EDC said, “The business community of both sides has great expectations on mayors Bustamante and Filner working together. A good first step would be to push for the rebuilding of rail links on both sides of the border; this would boost the growth of region´s automotive sector”. He also pointed out that Baja California, San Diego and Imperial Valley EDCs feel highly motivated for Filner´s strong commitment to support the CaliBaja Binational Mega-Region Initiative launched in 2011 to promote world wide the complimentary capabilities.

About Tijuana EDC: We are a nonprofit corporation dedicated to help companies to establish successful manufacturing operations in Mexico and to take advantage of business opportunities of vertical integration introducing qualified Mexican suppliers and accessing new markets. For more information on how to take advantage of these opportunities contact the Tijuana EDC at contact(at)tijuanaedc(dot)org or visit their website http://www.tijuanaedc.org



For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10371553.htm