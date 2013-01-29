Kentucky Heating and Cooling Coupons Expire Soon

Special offers from Air Comfort of Kentucky encourage customers to save.

Louisville residents are running out of time to take advantage of winter specials offered by Air Comfort of Kentucky, an air conditioning company in Louisville. By utilizing special coupons now, homeowners can save on services during a time when AC call volume is down. The following deals are set to expire after this Thursday, January 31: $10.00 off regular price of a precision tune-up, $20.00 off regular price of Energy Savings Agreement, $20.00 off regular price of any repair, $100.00 off regular price of a new Carrier Greenspeed heat pump, or $20.00 off regular price of an Indoor Air Quality accessory.

Customers must mention the coupon when scheduling the appointment to receive the discount. The variety of offers means that HVAC owners can choose to save on a repair or take advantage of energy-saving solutions for their home. In addition, federal tax incentives and rebates direct from the manufacturer are available for those who qualify. To schedule a discounted service, or for more information on current coupons, heating and air conditioning owners are encouraged to visit Air Comfort of KY at http://www.AircomfortofKY.com.

About Air Comfort of Kentucky

Air Comfort of KY has been proudly serving the greater Louisville area since 1976. Air Comfort of KY is a family-owned company offering quality professional service and sales.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10371491.htm